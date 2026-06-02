Five Men Face Court Action in Separate Police Matters as Magistrate’s Court Hands Down Fines and Charges in St. Kitts

Basseterre, St. Kitts — A series of separate police and court matters has placed five men before the justice system in St. Kitts, with offences ranging from conveying contraband into His Majesty’s Prison to wounding, resisting arrest, simple larceny, and disorderly conduct.

According to information released by the authorities, William De La Cruz has been sentenced after pleading guilty to three counts of Conveying Contrabands into His Majesty’s Prison, offences reportedly committed on April 17th, 2026.

Following his guilty plea, De La Cruz was convicted and fined XCD $1,200, payable within seven days. Should he fail to pay the fine within the required period, he will serve twelve months in prison.

His sentence was handed down on May 5th, 2026, at the Basseterre Magistrate Court, presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Rhonda Nisbett-Brown.

In a separate matter, Isaiah Ramsey of Stapleton, St. Peter’s, St. Kitts, has been charged with Battery on Police, Resisting Arrest, and Carrying Abroad an Offensive Weapon, namely a knife. The offences were reportedly committed on May 4th, 2026, at the Patsy Allers Playing Field. Ramsey was charged on May 5th, 2026, at the Basseterre Police Station.

Meanwhile, De Shea Prentice of Fiennes Avenue, McKnight, has been sentenced for the offence of Simple Larceny, committed on November 23rd, 2025, at Cayon Street, Basseterre.

Prentice pleaded guilty and was convicted. He was fined XCD $750, payable within one month, or will serve two months in prison in default. He was also ordered to pay compensation in the amount of XCD $143.85 within fourteen days, or serve one month in prison in default. His sentence was also handed down on May 5th, 2026, at the Basseterre Magistrate Court by Her Honour Mrs. Rhonda Nisbett-Browne.

In another police matter, Shane Degrasse of George Street, Newtown, has been charged with Simple Wounding and Disorderly Conduct by Fighting. The offences were reportedly committed between May 1st and May 2nd, 2026. Degrasse was charged on May 6th, 2026, at the Basseterre Police Station.

Additionally, Kelvin Maynard of Ponds Extension, St. Kitts, has been charged with Unlawful Wounding, reportedly committed on October 24th, 2025, as well as Simple Wounding and Disorderly Conduct by Fighting, allegedly committed between May 1st and May 2nd, 2026. He was charged at the Basseterre Police Station on May 7th, 2026.

The recent matters reflect a range of offences now moving through the courts and police process. Authorities have not indicated any further details beyond the charges and sentences disclosed.

All charged individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.