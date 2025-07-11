DAMEON LAWRENCE ELECTED DEPUTY POLITICAL LEADER OF PLP

“A Meteoric Rise: From Grassroots Champion to National Leader”

Basseterre, St. Kitts – July 10, 2025 — In a stunning and historic prelude to the People’s Labour Party’s highly anticipated 2025 National Convention, Central Basseterre’s grassroots powerhouse, Dameon Lawrence, has been elected Deputy Political Leader of the PLP in a sweeping landslide victory.

At a high-energy pre-convention caucus held last evening at the Ramada Hotel Conference Room, over 200 party delegates from across the federation cast their votes, with Lawrence securing an astounding 190, solidifying his place as the party’s second-in-command.

The announcement was met with thunderous applause, cheers, and chants of “Bring Back PLP! Better For All!” as the man who only months ago stepped into the political spotlight continues his meteoric rise. Lawrence’s election will be formalized at PLP’s National Convention this Saturday, July 12th, at Greenlands Park starting at 3 PM—an event already building unstoppable momentum.

“I Stand Ready to Serve” — Lawrence Declares with Conviction

In his humble and spirited acceptance speech, Lawrence pledged to serve with integrity, vision, and unwavering commitment to the people of Central Basseterre and beyond.

“I accept this responsibility with great humility and purpose,” Lawrence said. “This isn’t about me. It’s about the people who feel forgotten, overlooked, and underrepresented. I will lead from the ground up, just as Azziwah did—with heart, with strength, and with a commitment to results. We are building something unstoppable.”

From Mourning to Movement: The Legacy of Azziwah Niles-Jones Lives On

Less than a year ago, Dameon Lawrence stepped up in the darkest of times—following the assassination of beloved PLP Chairman Azziwah Niles-Jones. Many expected the Central Basseterre branch to falter, but instead, a movement was born. Lawrence, fueled by the memory and legacy of his fallen predecessor, has carried the mantle of leadership with resolve.

His unopposed election as Chairman of the Central Basseterre PLP Branch in late 2024 marked the beginning of his ascension—a community leader with bold ideas, passionate convictions, and a clear vision for sustainable development, safety, and prosperity.

PLP Leader Dr. Timothy Harris: “A Symbol of the Future”

Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, Political Leader of the PLP and former Prime Minister, praised Lawrence’s elevation in glowing terms:

“Dameon Lawrence represents the next generation of leadership. His rapid rise is no accident—it is the result of hard work, fearless advocacy, and authentic connection with the people. The PLP stands firmly behind him. Together, we will honour Azziwah’s legacy and retake Central Basseterre with a renewed sense of purpose.”

From the Streets to the Summit

Lawrence’s journey is the kind of political ascension rarely seen in St. Kitts and Nevis. Born and raised in Irishtown/McKnight, he’s gone from community activist and hospitality executive to national political force in record time. With strong Christian values and a sharp eye for policy, he has championed solutions like consistent CBI Dividend, a Drone Squad for crime prevention, Urban revitalization and renewal, Abandoned Building Reclamation Programme,Alleyway Beautification and Lighting Project, McKnight Community Wellness Centre, Community Clean-Up & Green Space Revival, Modern Housing for All and expanded water storage infrastructure.

What’s Next?

All eyes now turn to Greenlands Park this Saturday, July 12th, where Dameon Lawrence’s formal elevation will headline PLP’s National Convention 2025. With unshakable grassroots support, unwavering integrity, and a fire in his belly to uplift the voiceless, one thing is now certain:

The People’s Labour Party isn’t just building momentum—it’s becoming unstoppable.

#BringBackPLP #DameonLawrence #PLPConvention2025 #GrassrootsToGreatness #BetterForAll