JAMELA WARNER APPOINTED GENERAL MANAGER OF POLICE CO-OPERATIVE CREDIT UNION LTD. — A TRAILBLAZING LEADER FOR A TRANSFORMATIVE FUTURE

Basseterre, St. Kitts — The Police Co-operative Credit Union Ltd. (PCCU) has named Jamela A. Warner as its new General Manager, signaling a bold and progressive step toward innovation, operational excellence, and community-centered financial leadership.

Warner brings with her more than 18 years of stellar experience thriving in high-paced, dynamic environments. Her proven expertise in time management, strategic thinking, and problem-solving is matched by a reputation as a passionate, highly organized team player who consistently delivers results.

A decorated academic and lifelong learner, Ms. Warner holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with a concentration in Management from Midwestern State University (MSU), and a Master of Business Administration in Project Management from the University of Cooperation International (UCI). She has also completed verified certificate programs from Cornell University, Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)—covering topics such as financial management, contract law, macroeconomics, and just banking.

Her appointment to PCCU is expected to inject a renewed spirit of accountability, efficiency, and empowerment across the organization as it continues to serve its members with integrity and purpose.

Beyond her professional accolades, Jamela Warner is deeply committed to youth and community development. She mentors students at Tyrell Williams Primary and Verchilds High School, and she is the founder of the Jamela Warner Award, which recognizes outstanding performance in science among Verchilds students. She also contributes as a mentor for the “Break the Bias” Women’s Empowerment Session and frequently chairs community-building events.

Warner lives by the empowering philosophy of Jack Ma: “If you don’t give up, you still have a chance.” Her leadership at PCCU is expected to reflect this same resilient and inclusive spirit.

As PCCU continues to evolve to meet the financial needs of its members in a changing economic landscape, the appointment of Jamela Warner as General Manager marks the beginning of an exciting new era for the institution and the community it serves.