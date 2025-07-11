FBI STORM IN THE FEDERATION! POLICE HIGH COMMAND CONFIRM MASSIVE MULTI-AGENCY RAID ON ST. KITTS & NEVIS IN HUMAN SMUGGLING, ORGANISED CRIME CRACKDOWN

Federal & Regional Forces Join Local Units in Explosive Operation That Nets 30 Suspects, Juveniles Rescued, Prison Contraband Seized!

Basseterre, St. Kitts – July 10, 2025 | Times Caribbean Global News Desk

In a jaw-dropping display of force and coordination, the tranquil Caribbean was rocked by an FBI-assisted, multi-agency crackdown that spanned both islands of St. Kitts and Nevis on July 9th, striking at the heart of human smuggling rings, organised crime, and institutional corruption.

THE FEDERATION RAIDED: 11 LOCATIONS TARGETED

At dawn, elite units from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, Immigration Department, and Joint Security Operations Tactical Team (JSOTT) launched a surgical strike on suspected criminal hideouts. Eight raids were conducted in St. Kitts, and three in Nevis — all backed by technical support from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Regional Security Systems (RSS).

The result?

30 individuals detained , including 26 adults arrested , and 4 juveniles rescued and placed in protective custody

, including A trove of electronic devices and high-value evidence seized

seized The dismantling of suspected human smuggling cells and criminal networks in motion

“This operation sends a clear message: St. Kitts and Nevis is not a playground for transnational crime,” one senior security official said.

PRISON CLEAN-UP: OPERATION ZERO TOLERANCE AT HIS MAJESTY’S PRISON

In a simultaneous early morning raid, a multi-agency task force stormed His Majesty’s Prison on St. Kitts between 4:30 AM and 12:30 PM, revealing a shocking cache of contraband smuggled into the correctional facility.

Seized from the prison compound:

15 illegal mobile phones

Quantities of marijuana and alcohol

Improvised weapons (“shanks”)

Cigarettes, lighters, and other banned items

This operation, led by the Commissioner of Corrections (Ag.) Mr. Spencer Isaac, and executed by specialized units from the SSU, Anti-Narcotics Unit, Customs Officers, and Defence Infantry, highlights the critical breach in prison security and the government’s growing concern over inmate-led criminal operations from behind bars.

“NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW”

Authorities confirmed that all evidence and seized contraband are now in police custody as investigations intensify. The RSCNPF has made it clear:

“We are pursuing anyone, inside or outside prison walls, who threatens our national integrity and public safety.”

This unprecedented wave of operations underscores the power of international intelligence cooperation, inter-agency solidarity, and a new zero-tolerance posture in fighting the dark underbelly of crime in the Caribbean.

A NATION ON ALERT — AND A REGION WATCHING

The people of St. Kitts and Nevis are still reeling from the news, with calls for even more transparency and answers about how these networks were able to operate for so long.

While authorities have promised ongoing updates, one thing is clear — this was no ordinary operation. It was a strategic, FBI-backed takedown of criminal networks that thought they could hide in paradise.

