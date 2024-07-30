Trinibad Artiste Mescach “Plumpy Boss” Emmanuel to be Airlifted for Urgent Medical Treatment Following Shooting Incident

Trinibad artiste Mescach “Plumpy Boss” Emmanuel is expected to be airlifted from St. Maarten to a hospital in Trinidad for urgent medical treatment following a shooting incident on Saturday.

Around 4 am, after a performance at the Moon Bar rooftop, gunmen opened fire on the vehicle transporting Emmanuel and members of his entourage, wounding the vehicle’s occupants. The St. Maarten Police Force reported that Emmanuel was in critical condition at a hospital in the Dutch overseas territory. A woman and three men who were also in the vehicle are in serious but stable condition.

In an interview with Guardian Media yesterday, Plumpy Boss’ mother, Sandra “Warrior Princess” Emmanuel, confirmed her son was in a medically induced coma due to a bullet lodged in the centre of his brain. She expressed gratitude to the event promoter for covering the medical expenses thus far but voiced her disappointment with the healthcare system in St. Maarten.

“They say because he is not a citizen and has no medical insurance, he cannot be transferred to France for emergency surgery,” she explained.

Emmanuel added that arrangements were now being made to transfer her son to a hospital in Trinidad, though she was unsure of the exact timing. “My son is in dire need of emergency surgery,” she said. Emmanuel said she expects justice for her son, even if it was from God.

Plumpy Boss remains sedated and stabilized as preparations for his air travel continue. The situation remains critical, and his family, friends, and fans are hoping for a successful transfer and recovery.