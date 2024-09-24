CXC’s Ambiguous Statement on Delayed Results Leaves St. Kitts and Nevis Students in Limbo

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has finally broken its silence on the delay of examination results for St. Kitts and Nevis students, but the long-awaited statement offers little clarity. Issued today (September 24, 2024), CXC’s official statement attempts to address the growing concerns but has instead raised more questions, leaving students, parents, and educators increasingly frustrated.

In its release, CXC insists that no results are being withheld from St. Kitts and Nevis candidates who sat the May-June 2024 CAPE® and CSEC® exams. Moreover, the council confirmed that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has met all payment obligations on behalf of its students. Yet, despite these assurances, students are still waiting for ungraded subjects and missing results, with no explanation provided for the delays.

CXC’s Registrar and CEO, Dr. Wayne Wesley, acknowledged the “anxiety and concerns” expressed by students and parents but did not explain why the results remain incomplete. Dr. Wesley’s vague statement that CXC “stands ready to work with Kittitian/Nevisian Education Authorities” to resolve the issue does little to ease the tensions.

The lack of concrete answers has only fueled the frustration of students, many of whom rely on their results for scholarship applications, university admissions, and future planning.

While CXC claims to be actively supporting the Ministry of Education in St. Kitts and Nevis, the pressing question remains: Why haven’t all students received their results? Without a clear resolution in sight, the situation continues to leave students and their families in an anxious state of uncertainty.

As the clock ticks and future academic plans hang in the balance, stakeholders are demanding more than just reassurances—they are demanding results.