Nineteen Island Constables Sworn In to Bolster Security Measures in St. Kitts and Nevis

In a significant step towards enhancing public safety, Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd administered oaths to nineteen Island Constables on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at Government House in St. Kitts and Nevis. The newly appointed constables also received their instruments of appointment during the ceremony.

These constables, who completed the Island Constables Training Course launched in August 2023, underwent a rigorous vetting process and comprehensive security training. Covering various aspects like customer service, crime principles and accessories, larceny, self-defense, and knowledge of the Drug Act and Small Charges Act, the training aimed to equip them with the skills necessary to support the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

Assigned to key institutions such as the Urban Development Corporation, Ministry of Tourism, and Joseph N France General Hospital, the constables will play a vital role in strengthening security across diverse sectors. With full police powers of arrest, their presence aims to reinforce law enforcement efforts.

The ceremony, attended by Mr. James Sutton, Commissioner of Police, marks a pivotal moment in the Ministry of National Security’s broader strategy. This includes initiatives like expanding the CCTV system, fortifying border security, re-establishing the K-9 Unit, and introducing modern technology. The Island Constables signify a proactive approach to maintaining public safety and order in the dynamic landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis.