ST.KITTS’ ESMIE’S CARIBBEAN FLAVOURS HIT BIRMINGHAM, UK

In an exciting culinary collaboration, Esmie’s Caribbean Fusion, founded by St. Kitts native Esmie, has joined forces with Birmingham’s Temper & Brown to deliver bold Caribbean flavours to the Jewellery Quarter.

Temper & Brown, a neighbourhood pub on Albion Street with a secret courtyard, re-opened in July 2023 under the leadership of owner Roifield Brown. Now, with Esmie’s Caribbean Fusion on board, the pub is offering an enticing new menu featuring mouthwatering island dishes like Jerk Chicken Skewers and Curry Mutton.

Esmie’s journey began on the vibrant island of St. Kitts, where her passion for cooking blossomed later in life. After moving to the UK at age 20, she found herself reconnecting with the rich flavours of her Caribbean roots. In 2004, she ventured into street food, quickly becoming a fan favourite with her signature fried dumpling burger – a testament to her creativity and culinary flair.

Today, Esmie’s legacy lives on through her daughter, Heaven-Leigh, who has taken the helm of the family business. With a fresh, modern twist, Esmie’s Caribbean Fusion continues to offer authentic recipes, bold flavours, and warm hospitality.

“Esmie’s is a great fit for Temper & Brown – we both share a passion for great food, music, family, and good times,” said Roifield. “Her cooking is authentic, delicious, and made with love – I’m confident our guests will fall head over heels for the incredible tastes she’ll be serving up.”

One standout dish is the Jerk Chicken Skewers, a nostalgic creation for Esmie. “The smoky, spicy aroma of jerk chicken reminds me of family dinners, with my mother at the stove and my father sneaking tastes from the pot. Every bite feels like sitting back at that old wooden table, surrounded by laughter and love,” she shared.

Esmie’s Caribbean Fusion will be available at Temper & Brown from March 4th. For more information, visit www.temperandbrown.com or follow @temperandbrown on Instagram.