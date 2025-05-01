HERSTORY MADE! THREE WOMEN NOW HOLD TRINIDAD & TOBAGO’S TOP LEADERSHIP POSITIONS IN UNPRECEDENTED POWER SHIFT





Port of Spain, Trinidad – May 1, 2025 — In a groundbreaking and historic moment, Trinidad and Tobago has shattered the glass ceiling, with three powerful women now simultaneously occupying the highest offices of national leadership — a first in the nation’s history.

Leading the charge is Pennelope Beckles, who has just made history as the first female Opposition Leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM), a role long dominated by male political heavyweights.

She joins Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the trailblazing first woman to ever serve as Prime Minister, and current President Christine Kangaloo, the second woman elected to the highest office of the Republic.

This remarkable convergence of female leadership marks a seismic shift in the political landscape of Trinidad and Tobago — a bold testament to the rise of women in the corridors of power.

“This is not just a victory for women—it’s a defining moment for our democracy,” said one political analyst. “Three women, three branches of power, one historic moment.”

From executive to legislative to ceremonial head of state, the reins of the republic are now held by women — sending a powerful message across the Caribbean and the world: Trinidad and Tobago is leading the way in gender equity and leadership evolution.

As the nation celebrates this symbolic milestone, it also stands as a beacon of possibility for young girls across the region, reminding them that there are no limits to how far they can go.

A new era has begun — and it wears heels, holds gavels, and breaks barriers.

