Former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Lambasts Appointment of Curtis Martin as Permanent Secretary: Calls for Depoliticization of Civil Service

In a scathing rebuke of recent decisions by Prime Minister Drew’s administration, former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary turned consultant, Douglas Wattley, has emerged as a vocal critic. Wattley has particularly targeted the appointment of Curtis Martin, former Speaker of the National Assembly and chairman of the Prime Minister’s constituency political group, as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, a move that he contends lacks merit and exacerbates the politicization of the civil service.

Expressing his dissent via social media, Wattley articulated his concerns, stating, “I would not have made the decision to name Mr. Martin PS in health but not for the reason you think.” He acknowledges Martin’s capabilities as a leader and manager but vehemently disagrees with the decision due to its adverse implications for the neutrality and professionalism of the public service.

Wattley’s critique extends beyond the individual appointment, addressing the broader issue of political interference in the civil service. He advocates for the establishment of a civil service union or association to counteract the deep-seated politicization that often results in appointments based on political allegiance rather than merit.

Highlighting the need for internal equity within the public service, Wattley emphasizes the importance of professional standards, fair salaries, learning opportunities, and merit-based promotions. He asserts that the erosion of professionalism within the civil service can be attributed to political interference over time, which has deprived deserving individuals of advancement opportunities.

Moreover, Wattley challenges the notion that expertise in healthcare administration is a prerequisite for effective leadership within the Ministry of Health. He contends that effective leadership transcends specific domains and necessitates the ability to surround oneself with competent subject matter experts and consider their inputs when making decisions.

Wattley’s call for depoliticization and revitalization of the civil service resonates with broader concerns about the erosion of institutional integrity and meritocracy. As policymakers, he argues, politicians bear the responsibility for rectifying the damage inflicted upon the public service and restoring professionalism and integrity to its ranks.

In closing, Wattley asserts, “Politics have made it possible to overlook the top prospects in the Public Service and deny our best and brightest their well-earned opportunities for being promoted to lead Ministries. That’s wrong.” His impassioned plea underscores the urgent need for reform to safeguard the integrity and efficacy of the civil service, ensuring that appointments are based on competence rather than political patronage.