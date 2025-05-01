ASTAPHAN UNLEASHED: “WE’VE BECOME A NATION OF COWARDS, CROOKS & COARSE PRETENDERS!” — CALLS OUT 41 YEARS OF BOUNDARY FRAUD, CBI CHAOS & ELECTION CORRUPTION

Basseterre, St. Kitts — In a fiery and no-holds-barred commentary that has sent shockwaves across the Federation, former Minister and outspoken social activist Dwyer Astaphan has torched the political class, slammed constitutional neglect, and accused citizens of aiding and abetting a broken, corrupted democracy through silence, ignorance, and blind loyalty.

“Forty-one years of constitutional betrayal!” Astaphan declared, eviscerating successive governments for failing to redraw electoral boundaries since 1984, despite drastic disparities in voter populations between constituencies. He argues that the failure to reform constituency lines is a deliberate assault on democracy, designed to devalue votes and rig representation in favor of entrenched power structures.

Astaphan didn’t hold back as he laid out shocking voter registration stats from the 2022 general elections:

Constituency #10 has just 1,845 voters , a mere 25% of Constituency #8’s count of 7,360.

, a mere count of 7,360. Constituencies like #3, #4, #5, and #6 lag behind so significantly that votes in some areas carry twice the weight of others, in direct violation of the constitutional mandate for “near-equal” population distribution.

“This is electoral malpractice at its most brazen,” he thundered. “We have allowed our elections to be built on a foundation of inequality and silence. Not a single administration in four decades has shown the spine to fix it.”

And his commentary didn’t stop at boundaries.

Astaphan delivered a blistering indictment of Citizenship by Investment (CBI) policies, calling the program a “civilizational threat” due to the unchecked possibility of tens of thousands of CBI-holding individuals flooding the electoral rolls. He fingered former Prime Ministers Denzil Douglas and others as the “architects” of the ticking time bomb that could one day “annihilate the integrity of our nation.”

“Imagine the chaos if all those CBI ‘citizens’ are granted the vote,” he warned. “That would be the death of our democracy.”

But the most scathing critique was reserved not for politicians—but for the people themselves.

“We’ve become a nation of corrupt, compromised, coarsers, and cowards,” Astaphan proclaimed, accusing citizens of selling out their power for t-shirts, alcohol, and empty promises.

“We are so easily intimidated, we’ve stopped thinking for ourselves. Elections have become fêtes and freeness, not moments of reflection or reform.”

He ridiculed what he called the “wedding show” of elections, where voters get crumbs of power while the “bride and groom”—the political parties and their wealthy financiers—dance off with the spoils of governance. “You may get the pig foot,” he said sarcastically, “but someone else walks away with the tenderloin.”

Astaphan also condemned the practice of overseas voters being flown in en masse, funded by shadowy figures bankrolling elections for a return on investment. “Every time we allow this, we open the door to deeper corruption and wider inequality,” he said.

As for solutions, the former minister didn’t just rant—he proposed revolutionary reform:

Elect a Prime Minister directly , separate from parliamentary candidates.

, separate from parliamentary candidates. Appoint ministers from inside or outside the elected parliament , subject to rigorous qualifications.

, subject to rigorous qualifications. Abolish Nevisian politicians holding dual cabinet or MP roles across both islands.

Scrap constituency-based elections altogether , opting for a proportional top-vote system.

, opting for a proportional top-vote system. Reignite national conversation on constitutional reform and civic responsibility.

“We must stop being passive spectators and become active architects of our future,” he implored. “If we continue on this foolish path, then shame on us all.”

The blistering commentary has already triggered intense online debate, with supporters hailing Astaphan’s candor as “a necessary slap of truth” while critics accuse him of grandstanding and political nostalgia.

But one thing is certain: Dwyer Astaphan has ignited a firestorm, and his rallying cry for reform may have just set the stage for the most important conversation the Federation has ignored for far too long.

“Let us chart a strong and honorable tomorrow—or brace for the collapse of what little remains of it,” he concluded.