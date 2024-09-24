Minister Joyelle Clarke Announces Major Progress on Global Nature Financing Initiatives Following Key Meeting

In a recent social media post, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, and Climate Action, the Hon. Joyelle Clarke, shared details of a highly productive meeting with Dr. Kina Murphy, Africa Policy Lead and Chief Scientist for the Campaign for Nature, and Ms. Sikeade Egbuwalo, Secretariat Lead for the Ministerial Alliance on Ambition for Nature Financing (MAANF). The discussions focused on leveraging St. Kitts and Nevis’ partnership with the Ministerial Alliance as a multilateral pathway toward a global sustainability transition.

Minister Clarke highlighted key points from the meeting, including the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity Framework, and actions to conserve nature, secure climate financing, and elevate the voice of the Global South in environmental discussions. Her enthusiasm for the initiative was evident as she expressed excitement about the positive progress being made on these vital global sustainability goals.