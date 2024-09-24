PM Drew and Mrs. Prince-Drew Lead Powerful St. Kitts and Nevis Delegation to Prestigious UN General Assembly Opening

Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and Mrs. Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew made a powerful statement on the global stage as they led the St. Kitts and Nevis delegation to the official opening of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly today (September 24, 2024).

In a striking display of diplomacy, the Prime Minister was joined by high-ranking officials, including Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Sustainable Development Hon. Joyelle Clarke, Ambassador Her Excellency Mutryce Williams, and Permanent Secretary Naeemah Hazelle. This marks a significant moment for the twin-island nation as its leadership engages directly with world leaders on global priorities.

The opening ceremony, held at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, saw powerful speeches from key figures such as United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and U.S. President Joseph Biden. Their remarks focused on tackling global challenges, from climate change to international security, setting the tone for the session ahead.

Prime Minister Drew’s leadership and his government’s dedication to global cooperation reflect the nation’s firm commitment to addressing pressing international issues, while Mrs. Prince-Drew’s presence underscores her growing role as a diplomatic force alongside her husband. The participation of key ministers and officials, including Dr. Douglas and Hon. Clarke, highlights the nation’s unified front in advancing its international agenda.

As the 79th session of the UN General Assembly unfolds, St. Kitts and Nevis’ delegation is poised to contribute meaningfully to the dialogue on global sustainability, development, and peace. The world will be watching as this small but impactful nation takes its place among the international community at one of the most critical global forums of the year.