CARICOM IN CHAOS: CHAIRMAN SKN PM DR. TERRANCE DREW UNDER FIRE AS TRINIDAD REBELS, REGIONAL UNITY CRACKS WIDE OPEN

HEADLINE:

CARICOM IN CHAOS: CHAIRMAN DREW UNDER FIRE AS TRINIDAD REBELS, REGIONAL UNITY CRACKS WIDE OPEN

The Caribbean Community is teetering on the brink of one of its most explosive internal crises in recent history—and at the center of the storm is CARICOM Chairman, , who now faces blistering criticism for what regional leaders are calling a shocking failure of leadership, consultation, and diplomacy.

While the region grapples with mounting tensions, Drew remains overseas in Nigeria—absent from the very firestorm engulfing the Caribbean he was elected to lead.

TRINIDAD BLASTS “ULTRA VIRES” DECISION

In an extraordinary diplomatic rebuke, Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, , has accused CARICOM leadership of acting “ultra vires”—beyond their legal authority—over the controversial reappointment of .

Sobers made it unequivocally clear: Trinidad and Tobago was NOT consulted.

Not before. Not during. Not even informally.

Instead, he revealed the country was only contacted after the decision had already been made—a move he described as deeply disrespectful and diplomatically insulting.

PRIME MINISTER PERSAD-BISSESSAR REJECTS REAPPOINTMENT

The fallout intensified when Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, , publicly declared that she does not support Barnett’s reappointment.

In a move that could shake the very financial foundation of CARICOM, she further announced that Trinidad and Tobago will reduce its financial contributions to the regional body.

This is no minor threat.

Trinidad and Tobago currently contributes approximately 22% of the CARICOM Secretariat’s annual budget—the lion’s share that keeps the regional machinery running.

A withdrawal or reduction could trigger a financial and institutional crisis of unprecedented scale.

DREW’S LEADERSHIP UNDER INTENSE SCRUTINY

Critics argue that this crisis did not emerge overnight—but is the direct result of what they describe as erratic and poorly calculated leadership by Chairman Drew.

His now infamous whirlwind CARICOM tour, conducted just days before hosting regional heads in St. Kitts and Nevis, is being revisited with growing skepticism.

What was initially framed as proactive diplomacy is now being labeled by observers as “nonsensical at best, reckless at worst.”

Instead of strengthening unity, critics say the tour may have masked deeper fractures—fractures that have now erupted into full-blown regional discord.

A REGION FRACTURING IN REAL TIME

CARICOM, long seen as a symbol of Caribbean unity and cooperation, now finds itself dangerously divided.

At the heart of the crisis lies a fundamental question:

Can the regional body function effectively when its largest contributor feels sidelined, disrespected, and excluded?

The silence—or absence—of Chairman Drew during this escalating diplomatic clash is only fueling perceptions of a leadership vacuum at the highest level.

LEGACY IN QUESTION

For , this moment could prove defining.

Instead of cementing his tenure as CARICOM Chair with unity and strength, his leadership is now being associated with division, controversy, and a breakdown in regional trust.

As tensions rise and alliances strain, one thing is clear:

CARICOM is no longer just facing a disagreement—it is confronting a crisis of confidence, credibility, and cohesion.

And unless decisive leadership emerges—fast—the Caribbean’s premier regional institution may be heading toward its most turbulent chapter yet.