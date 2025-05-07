CHAMPIONS CROWNED! LAPOINCIANA RULES THE PITCH IN 2024 SKCA 40 OVER FINAL THRILLER

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – Cricket fans were treated to a spectacle of brilliance and grit as Lapoinciana roared to victory in the 2024 SKCA 40 Over Tournament, claiming championship glory in sensational style against a determined St. Pauls side!

Batting first in the high-stakes final, Lapoinciana unleashed a batting masterclass, piling on a commanding 251/7. At the heart of the innings was the unstoppable Jerrickson Louis, who lit up the crease with a dazzling 128-run knock — a performance worthy of the Man of the Match title.

Though St. Pauls’ Kassim Challenger tried to stem the run flow with a fiery spell of 4/39, the Lapoinciana batting engine rolled on relentlessly.

In reply, St. Pauls showed spirit but faltered under pressure, bowled out for 176. Quame Challenger anchored the innings with a fighting 58, but it was Kevin Hanley who snatched the spotlight, tearing through the batting order with 4/46, sealing Lapoinciana’s championship triumph.

Final Scorecard Highlights:

Lapoinciana – 251/7 (Jerrickson Louis 128)

St. Pauls – 176 all out (Quame Challenger 58 | Kevin Hanley 4/46)

Hats off to both teams for an electrifying final filled with passion, power plays, and unforgettable moments — but this night belongs to Lapoinciana, the 2024 Kings of the 40 Over battlefield!

Man of the Match: Jerrickson Louis (128 runs)