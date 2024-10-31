Meet Sebastian Wilson: The 11-Year-Old Entrepreneur Bringing Caribbean Flavors to NYC Pizza with “Sebastian’s Spices and Slices”

At just 11 years old, Sebastian Wilson is already making his mark on the New York City food scene. The young entrepreneur has launched his own pizza shop, Sebastian’s Spices and Slices, in Flatbush, Brooklyn, a vibrant community where his unique twist on classic pizza has taken off. Inspired by his Trinidadian and Grenadian roots, Sebastian combines traditional pizza with the bold, spicy flavors of the Caribbean, incorporating family recipes and toppings like oxtail, jerk chicken, and saltfish.

Sebastian’s journey to opening his own shop is rooted in the values and work ethic instilled by his parents, both of whom emigrated from the Caribbean. “My parents taught me that hard work and passion can take you anywhere,” says Sebastian, whose mother, Natalie Lamming, has been a strong supporter throughout his entrepreneurial journey.

More than just a kid with a big idea, Sebastian is involved in the daily operations of Sebastian’s Spices and Slices. He assists with everything from kitchen prep to design and business strategy, demonstrating a commitment to the business that sets him apart from his peers. “I want to run it on my own someday,” he says, eyes shining with ambition.

Sebastian also has a bigger mission: he hopes his journey will inspire other young people to chase their dreams. “If you have a passion, you can make it happen, no matter your age,” he encourages. With a menu that reflects his heritage and a vision that aims to inspire, Sebastian Wilson is proving that the entrepreneurial spirit knows no age limits.