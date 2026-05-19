Historic Youth Parliament Sitting Places Reparatory Justice at Centre of National Youth Debate

Basseterre, St. Kitts — The voices of young people took centre stage in the National Assembly Chambers as the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA), in collaboration with The Repair Campaign, hosted a historic Youth Parliament Sitting focused on Reparatory Justice.

Held on Thursday, May 7, 2026, the special sitting brought together youth parliamentarians, students, advocates, and national leaders for a powerful debate on one of the Caribbean’s most important justice movements.

The sitting featured the resolution “Advocating for Reparatory Justice: A Youth Call for Decisive Action,” moved by Hon. Jalen Monzac, MYP, President of SKNYPA, who served as Youth Prime Minister and Minister of National Security.

The resolution called for stronger reparations education, greater youth involvement in reparatory justice advocacy, the creation of a National Reparations Recovery Fund, and support for CARICOM’s Ten Point Plan on Reparations.

The resolution was drafted by SKNYPA Past President Mauriel Knight, who also served as Speaker of the Youth Assembly. In preparation for the sitting, SKNYPA consulted with reparations advocates and experts including lawyer Talibah Byron, Carla T. Astaphan, and Professor Don Marshall of The University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus.

Youth parliamentarians on both Government and Opposition benches delivered spirited and well-researched presentations, linking the legacy of enslavement to modern issues such as climate justice, education, economic inequality, governance, and youth empowerment.

Cadet Sergeant Huggins E. of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force Cadet Corps served as Sergeant-at-Arms.

The event drew a strong audience, including students, representatives of The Repair Campaign, supporters, and Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew.

Reparatory Justice Advocate Elsie Harry praised the youth parliamentarians for their seriousness, preparation, and understanding of the issue, describing the resolution as thoughtful and forward-looking.

Carla Astaphan also commended the high standard of the presentations, noting the professionalism, cultural expression, and intellectual maturity displayed throughout the proceedings.

The sitting forms part of SKNYPA’s continued mission to promote civic education, youth leadership, parliamentary experience, and meaningful participation in national development.

For St. Kitts-Nevis Daily / SKN Times / Times Caribbean