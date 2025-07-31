DESI BROWN APPOINTED DIRECTOR OF PRODUCTION FOR SUGAR MAS 54

National Carnival Committee Taps Veteran Producer to Elevate 2025 Festivities

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — August 1, 2025 — The St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) has officially announced the appointment of Desi Brown as Director of Production for Sugar Mas 54, effective August 1 through December 31, 2025. The move is being hailed as a strategic step toward ensuring an exceptional and seamless execution of the nation’s most cherished cultural celebration.

In her new role, Ms. Brown will be responsible for overseeing the production of all national carnival stage events, including the Miss Teen and Queen Pageants, Junior and Senior Calypso Monarch Competitions, Soca Monarch, and Panorama. Her leadership will be central in coordinating logistics, managing show flow, and maintaining the production standards that have made Sugar Mas a marquee festival in the Caribbean.

Chair of the SKNNCC, Ms. Shannon Hawley, expressed full confidence in the appointment:

“We are excited to welcome Desi to the team. Her expertise, dedication, and attention to detail will be pivotal in delivering a spectacular Sugar Mas experience for all.”

Desi Brown is no stranger to the stage. With a strong background in event management and live production, she has played a critical role in the delivery of several past National Carnival events. Her reputation for professionalism and her deep understanding of the cultural landscape make her a natural fit for the high-demand position.

“I am honoured to be appointed as the Director of Production for Sugar Mas 54,” said Desi. “I look forward to working with the Chairs of the various shows and the National Carnival Secretariat to make this year’s carnival the best yet.”

As the Federation counts down to Sugar Mas 54, excitement is already building. With Desi Brown at the production helm, stakeholders and fans alike are anticipating a season filled with smooth execution, vibrant showcases, and unforgettable moments.

— SKN TIMES

Culture. Carnival. Community.