CITIZENS, RESIDENTS AND VISITORS PROTEST THE PM DREW GOVERMENTS PLAN TO DESTROY BEACH BARS AND RESTAURANTS ON APRIL 7TH TO ACCOMODATE RITZ CARLTON

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In a powerful and highly symbolic show of resistance, citizens, residents, and even visitors flooded the streets of Basseterre in protest against what is being described as a deeply controversial and culturally destructive plan by the administration of Prime Minister Terrance Drew.

At the center of the unrest is the government’s decision to clear longstanding beach bars and restaurants to make way for a high-end development linked to the global luxury brand Ritz-Carlton — a move many say prioritizes foreign wealth over local legacy.



The protest was not just local — it was unified, emotional, and unmistakably loud. Visitors who have long frequented the beloved beachfront establishments stood shoulder to shoulder with bar owners, workers, and residents, all rallying behind a single message: “These places matter.”

For decades, these beach bars have been more than businesses — they are living landmarks, offering an authentic slice of St. Kitts that no five-star resort can replicate. From music and food to community and culture, they have formed the heartbeat of the island’s tourism experience.

Now, that heartbeat is under threat.

Protestors argue that the government has failed to meaningfully engage stakeholders and has instead aligned itself with developers who appear unwilling to incorporate or coexist with the existing establishments. The result? A looming April 7th deadline that could see bulldozers erase decades of history in a matter of hours.

“This is not development — this is displacement,” one demonstrator said. “You cannot replace culture with concrete and expect the soul of a country to survive.”

The optics are proving politically volatile. Critics accuse the Drew-led administration of turning its back on small business owners and the very people who built the tourism product now being used to attract foreign investment.

Even more striking is the presence of tourists in the protest — individuals who chose St. Kitts specifically for its raw, authentic charm, now voicing concern that the island risks losing what makes it unique.

As tensions rise and the deadline approaches, one question continues to echo through the streets:

Who truly benefits from this development — and at what cost to the people of St. Kitts?