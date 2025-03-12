ST. KITTS’ OWN MAKINI BYRON TAKES CLEAN ENERGY WORLD BY STORM!

Revolutionizing Global Sustainability with Bold Innovations

A proud daughter of St. Kitts, Makini Byron is making waves in the international clean energy sector, spearheading groundbreaking advancements that are reshaping the future of sustainability. As the Director of Clean Energy Strategy at Linde, one of the world’s leading industrial gas and engineering companies, Byron is at the forefront of revolutionizing how we power the planet.

Armed with degrees in Chemical Engineering from Columbia University and Princeton University, Byron’s expertise is unparalleled. From her early days as a reservoir engineer at BP, handling deepwater oil fields in the Gulf of Mexico, to her current role developing cutting-edge hydrogen solutions, her journey is nothing short of extraordinary.

Byron’s leadership at H2Americas 2024, where she engaged with global hydrogen and energy leaders, cements her position as a trailblazer in the clean energy revolution. With over a decade of experience in decarbonization strategies, she has become a driving force in identifying high-impact technologies and partnerships that push the boundaries of what’s possible in renewable energy.

Her work isn’t just about innovation—it’s about impact. Byron’s strategies are shaping policies, transforming industries, and paving the way for a greener, more sustainable future. As nations race to cut carbon emissions, her vision is setting new standards for clean energy adoption worldwide.

St. Kitts and Nevis can take immense pride in Makini Byron—a Caribbean powerhouse proving that big ideas from small islands can change the world!