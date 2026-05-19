YOUNG ST.KITTS-NEVIS SCHOLAR MIKAILAH EDMEADE EARNS ACCOUNTING DEGREE FROM UNIVERSITY AT ALBANY

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Congratulations are pouring in for young scholar Mikailah Edmeade, who has proudly graduated from the University at Albany with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting and Business Management.

Mikailah’s academic journey, spanning from 2024 to 2026, reflects dedication, discipline, and unwavering perseverance. Her achievement marks another proud moment for her family, supporters, and the wider St. Kitts and Nevis community as yet another young national continues to excel on the international academic stage.

The University at Albany graduate has been commended for her commitment to educational advancement and personal growth, with many describing her accomplishment as an inspiration to young people across the Federation.

Supporters celebrated Mikailah’s success while encouraging her to continue striving for excellence in all future pursuits.

“Your perseverance and commitment have truly paid off. May this accomplishment be only the beginning of greater things to come,” one congratulatory message stated.

As Mikailah steps into a new chapter of professional and personal achievement, well-wishers have expressed confidence that her future remains bright and filled with limitless opportunities.

St. Kitts-Nevis Daily, SKN Times, and Times Caribbean extend heartfelt congratulations to Mikailah Edmeade on this remarkable milestone and wish her continued success in all future endeavors.

The sky is truly the limit.