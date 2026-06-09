“Can’t We Find Other Things to Sing About?” Jihan Williams-Knight Sparks National Conversation on Local Music Lyrics

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 9, 2026 — A frank and passionate appeal from attorney and public official Jihan Williams-Knight has ignited public discussion across St. Kitts and Nevis about the direction of local music, lyrical content, and the responsibility of artistes in shaping culture.

Williams-Knight, Registrar of the Intellectual Property Office of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Chairperson of the Cannabis Board for the country’s Medicinal Cannabis Authority, took to social media with what she described as a message delivered “in peace and good intentions” to local artistes.

“As a music lover, I really want to support more Kittitian and Nevisian music,” she wrote, while expressing concern that much of the music being produced locally does not reflect the range of experiences, emotions, and values that many listeners want to hear.

Her comments were direct, emotional, and unapologetically honest.

“The violence, the raw sexual lyrics, the rum and jamming… can’t we find other things to sing about,” Williams-Knight stated, raising concerns about whether too much of the local entertainment space is being shaped by themes that do not appeal to a wider cross-section of the public.

She continued by questioning why more artistes are not exploring themes of love, family, romance, faith, humour, positivity, sweetness, intimacy handled with creativity, and more poetic lyricism.

“I would think gunman is a minority group,” she wrote, adding pointedly: “Nobody in love? Nobody love their family? Nobody can talk about intimacy and sex creatively without being crass?”

The post has struck a chord because it touches on a long-running cultural debate in St. Kitts and Nevis and across the wider Caribbean: Should artistes simply reflect the realities around them, or should they also help inspire a broader cultural imagination?

Williams-Knight made it clear that she is not against local music or local artistes. In fact, she said she wants to support them more. However, she suggested that too many artistes may be unintentionally leaving out listeners who would gladly embrace more homegrown music if the themes were more varied.

“There’s a whole cross section of listeners who want to support you but you all keep leaving us out,” she said, noting that many people then end up listening repeatedly to artistes from outside St. Kitts and Nevis.

Her comments come at a time when the federation continues to grapple with major social concerns, including youth development, public safety, cultural identity, and the influence of music on behaviour, attitudes, and community values.

For many observers, Williams-Knight’s statement is not merely criticism of artistes, but a challenge to the creative sector to broaden its sound, sharpen its storytelling, and recognize that national music can be powerful without being limited to shock value, explicit themes, or party culture.

She urged artistes not to be afraid to break away from trends, expectations, or the pressure to sound like everyone else.

“Don’t be afraid to break away from what you see and other people’s expectations,” she wrote.

Her final observation was perhaps the most revealing: “The majority of entertainment in SKN seems to be catering to a demographic I don’t fall in.”

That statement may now become the centre of a wider national conversation about who local music is being made for, who feels excluded, and whether the entertainment industry is missing an opportunity to reach a broader, more diverse audience at home and abroad.

While some may view her comments as harsh, others are likely to see them as a timely and necessary appeal for balance, creativity, and artistic maturity.

At its core, Williams-Knight’s message appears to be this: St. Kitts and Nevis has talent, rhythm, energy, and creativity — but the country’s artistes may have even more room to grow if they dare to sing not only about partying and street life, but also about love, hope, family, faith, humour, healing, beauty, and the full emotional depth of Caribbean life.

The debate has now been opened. The question is whether local artistes will answer with defensiveness — or with a new wave of music that proves the federation’s creative voice is bigger, deeper, and more powerful than any single theme.