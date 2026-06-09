Four St. Kitts and Nevis Children Assessed as World Paediatrics Completes High-Demand Scoliosis Clinic in St. Vincent

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 8, 2026 — Four children from St. Kitts and Nevis were among 42 young patients assessed during a high-demand World Paediatrics scoliosis clinic recently hosted at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The children from the Federation participated through the Pediatric Assistance League of St. Kitts and Nevis, as the regional medical outreach continued its life-changing work for children affected by mild to severe curvatures of the spine and other back-related conditions.

According to a release from World Paediatrics, the clinic formed part of a major paediatric orthopaedic mission that saw 42 children assessed and eight successful paediatric spinal surgeries completed between May 11 and 14, 2026.

The mission brought together a highly skilled international medical team led by Paediatric Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon Dr. James Bennett. He was joined by Neuro-monitoring Specialist Dr. Bishara Kebbe; Anaesthesiologist Tinsae Demissie; Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Andre Samuel; Nurse CRNA Shantell Bernard; Circulating Nurse Allison Le; Globus Cares Company Representative Samuel Pierce; and Certified Surgical Technologist Tea Fletcher.

Local medical support was provided throughout the surgical week by Paediatric General Surgeon Dr. Jasmine Davy-Ellis, along with the dedicated operating room and paediatric nursing staff of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The clinic is being hailed as another major example of regional cooperation in specialised child healthcare, particularly for families who may otherwise face serious challenges accessing advanced paediatric spinal assessment and surgical care.

World Paediatrics said its team was grateful for the opportunity to travel to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and work alongside local medical professionals in serving families whose children required critical evaluation and, in some cases, surgical intervention.

The organisation also used the opportunity to urge parents and guardians across the Caribbean to seek medical evaluation if they notice warning signs in children, including uneven shoulders, abnormal spinal curvature, or persistent back discomfort. Early detection of scoliosis, World Paediatrics noted, can play a vital role in preventing the condition from progressing and improving long-term outcomes for children.

Scoliosis, a condition involving an abnormal sideways curvature of the spine, can range from mild to severe. In more serious cases, it may affect posture, mobility, comfort, and overall quality of life. Timely screening, medical monitoring, and where necessary, specialised surgical intervention, can make a significant difference in a child’s future.

The participation of four children from St. Kitts and Nevis underscores the continuing importance of regional medical partnerships and the role of organisations such as the Pediatric Assistance League of St. Kitts and Nevis in helping families connect with specialised care beyond the Federation’s borders.

World Paediatrics, its volunteers, and the families served extended sincere gratitude to the Mustique Charitable Foundation and Globus Cares for their sponsorship and continued commitment to improving access to specialised surgical and diagnostic care for children across the Caribbean.

For families in St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider region, the successful completion of the clinic represents more than a medical mission. It represents hope, access, early intervention, and the powerful impact of regional and international collaboration in transforming the lives of children.