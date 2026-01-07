LINKON MAYNARD MAKES HISTORY: ST. KITTS & NEVIS’ FIRST INDIGENOUS BREWERY IS BORN

By SKN Times News Desk

In a landmark moment for local industry, innovation and generational entrepreneurship, the Maynard family has officially stepped into the history books with the launch of Riverfield Brew, the first indigenous craft brewery owned, engineered and operated by nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The milestone was marked by the long-awaited arrival of brewing equipment, a symbolic and practical turning point that signals the transition from vision to production. It is not merely the arrival of stainless steel tanks—it is the arrival of a new industrial chapter for the Federation.

At the heart of this achievement is a powerful father-and-son dynamic that blends technical expertise, operational discipline and national leadership.

Engineering Roots, Industrial Muscle

The brewery is spearheaded by Linkon Maynard, a seasoned industrial professional and former Plant Manager at Carib Brewery (St. Kitts & Nevis) Ltd., whose decades of experience in large-scale beverage production bring immediate credibility and technical depth to the project. With advanced training in business administration and hands-on leadership in operations management, Linkon Maynard represents the backbone of industrial competence behind Riverfield Brew.

This is not an experiment. It is a calculated, professionally grounded industrial venture—designed to meet international brewing standards while remaining authentically local.

Public Office Meets Private Enterprise

Adding another layer of national significance is the involvement of his son, Konris Maynard, currently serving as Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy, Utilities, Transport, ICT and Post. Trained as an Electrical and Computer Engineer with degrees from the University of the West Indies and the University of Waterloo, the younger Maynard brings a modern, systems-driven mindset to the initiative.

While the brewery operates as a private enterprise, its symbolism is unmistakable: this is what knowledge transfer, generational excellence and local capacity-building look like in practice.

More Than Beer—A Statement

Riverfield Brew is being positioned not simply as a beverage brand, but as a proof-of-concept for indigenous manufacturing. For decades, St. Kitts and Nevis has consumed imported beer while exporting talent. This brewery reverses that equation.

It signals:

Local ownership of production

Value-added manufacturing at home

New opportunities for agriculture linkages, distribution, branding and tourism

A cultural shift from consumption to creation

The brewery’s launch event, hosted at the Maynard residence in Mattingley Heights, was intentionally intimate—underscoring that transformative national projects often begin at the family level before scaling outward.

A Quiet Industrial Revolution

In an era where diversification is no longer optional, the Maynard family’s move into brewing represents a quiet industrial revolution—one rooted in expertise, not hype; execution, not slogans.

As Riverfield Brew moves closer to first pour, one thing is clear:

This is not just the birth of a brewery.

It is the emergence of indigenous confidence, bottled and ready for the future.

SKN Times will continue to follow the development of Riverfield Brew as it progresses toward commercial production.