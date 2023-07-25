By Nelson A. King

“Born for Greatness” covert art.

Photo by Jamie Crawford Walker

Gearing up to deliver the reggae blockbuster of the year, GRAMMY® winning, multiple Billboard chart-topping artist and international reggae icon Buju Banton will release his highly anticipated new album, “Born For Greatness,” on Sept. 8, 2023.

According to Ronnie Tomlinson, the Brooklyn-based, Jamaican-born entertainment publicist, the album will be released via Gargamel Music/ Roc Nation Records / Def Jam Recordings.

On the album, Buju shares: “Another milestone, Another stage. I embrace it all. I’ve accepted the change. Here is something special. From my experience and musical journey. An ode to those who acknowledge the struggles and challenges that surmount. And others who will, your eyes are not deceiving you nor are your ears, you were born for greatness. I embrace you with love melodies and music.”

Buju Banton ‘Born for Greatness’ – Caribbean Life board chart-topping artist and international 2023.

Buju Banton ‘Born for Greatness’ – Caribbean Life

–

“Born For Greatness” comprises 17 new tracks from Banton.On this epic LP, Tomlinson said Banton traces a journey through vibes—from the cinematic opener “Ageless Time” up until the triumphant finale of “Let My People Go.”

“Along the way, he welcomes a handful of friends to ride shotgun, collaborating with Victoria Monét on the sultry and seductive ‘Body Touching Body’ and Stephen Marley on the emotionally charged ‘Feel A Way,’” said Tomlinson, chief executive officer of the New York-based Destine Media.

As a prelude, Banton recently dropped the catchy dancehall anthem “Coconut Wata (Sip).”

Tomlinson said “Coconut Wata (Sip)” arrived on the heels of the global banger “High Life”, featuring Snoop Dogg.

She said Banton continues to pave the road towards a full-length follow-up to 2020’s universally acclaimed Upside Down 2020, which garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Reggae Album” and earned rave “4-out-of-5 star” reviews on both sides of the pond from The Guardian and Rolling Stone, respectively.

Igniting 2023 with a bang, Banton joined Beres Hammond in concert on New Year’s Day at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in Priory, St. Ann, Jamaica.

“It stood as the first time these two reggae stars headlined a concert together on the island,” Tomlinson said. “Plus, it followed his return to the worldwide stage with a much-lauded performance at Kingston’s Famed National Stadium.

“The Long Walk to Freedom Concert was one of the biggest music events in Jamaica’s history and was the launching pad for the tour of the same name,” she added.