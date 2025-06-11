JAMAICA TO HARVARD: TASHAUNA HOLMES MAKES HISTORY AS 2025 VALEDICTORIAN OF THE WORLD’S MOST PRESTIGIOUS UNIVERSITY MONTEGO BAY’S PRIDE SHINES ON THE GLOBAL STAGE

BOSTON, USA — June 11, 2025

In an electrifying and emotional ceremony that echoed across the globe, 31-year-old Tashauna Holmes, a proud daughter of Montego Bay, Jamaica, shattered glass ceilings and cemented her name in the annals of academic greatness by being named Valedictorian of Harvard University’s 2025 graduating class — a feat that now places her among the most elite scholars in the world.

Graduating with a Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) degree from the renowned Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Holmes didn’t just walk the stage — she owned it. Selected to deliver the Class Day student address, she captivated hundreds of future doctors and dentists with a soul-stirring speech titled “Beyond the Degree: A Call to Serve.”

Her message was clear: “This isn’t just about titles and honors. It’s about responsibility — to heal, to uplift, to serve.”

A GLOBAL SYMBOL OF EXCELLENCE

This moment is more than just a personal victory — it’s a historic moment for Jamaica and the Caribbean. Harvard only accepts the best of the best from every corner of the planet, and Tashauna Holmes outshone them all — emerging as the top scholar at the top university on Earth.

Let that sink in: in 2025, the world’s brightest graduate is a Jamaican woman from humble beginnings.

ROOTED IN JAMAICA, RISING TO THE WORLD

A proud alumna of Montego Bay High School for Girls and Herbert Morrison Technical High School, Holmes credits her Jamaican upbringing for instilling in her the strength, resilience, and purpose that propelled her through sleepless nights, academic rigor, and moments of self-doubt.

“This journey wasn’t mine alone,” she said. “It belongs to my family, my community, my island.”

Before Harvard, she also studied at Miami Dade College, where her potential began to flourish and leadership skills took shape.

A TRAILBLAZER IN SERVICE & LEADERSHIP

While at Harvard, Holmes didn’t just focus on academics. She served as Class President, co-coordinated the Bridge to Dental School program, and championed community outreach and mentorship.

Among the 37 new DMDs and 166 new MDs (including 28 PhDs and 11 with master’s degrees) — Tashauna Holmes stood tallest.

A LEGEND IN THE MAKING

From Montego Bay to Massachusetts, from island girl to Ivy League icon, Tashauna Holmes’ rise is nothing short of phenomenal. She is not just Jamaica’s daughter — she is a beacon for every young dreamer across the Caribbean and beyond.

Today, the world saw what Jamaica has always known: excellence lives here. And her name is Tashauna Holmes.