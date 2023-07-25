PRIME MINISTER DR. DREW UNDERSCORES THE SIGNIFICANCE OF CARIBBEAN AIRLINES ADDING ST. KITTS & NEVIS TO ITS TRAVEL DESTINATIONS

by SKNISEditor

July 25, 2023

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 25, 2023 (SKNIS) – Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew was among the dignitaries who witnessed the arrival of the inaugural flight of Caribbean Airlines to St. Kitts on Monday, July 24, 2023.



Caribbean Airlines now provides airlift five times weekly from Trinidad and Tobago via Antigua to St. Kitts and Nevis.

Caribbean Airlines

R

Addressing the brief welcoming ceremony at Kayan Jet Lounge, Prime Minister Dr. Drew expressed his satisfaction in witnessing the momentous occasion, noting that the arrival of Caribbean Airlines to the Federation signifies a new era of opportunities and possibilities for the people.



“When your government came into office, we diligently worked to establish strategic partnerships to improve connectivity. Furthermore, we have collaborated with regional and international airlines, including Caribbean Airlines, to develop new routes and increase flight frequencies, making St. Kitts and Nevis more accessible and competitive for both business and leisure travel,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew.



The honourable prime minister further noted that this improved airlift will undoubtedly stimulate economic activity in St. Kitts and Nevis by driving tourism, generating employment opportunities, and boosting revenue streams.



He added, “By attracting more visitors, we inadvertently activate the multiplier effect, thus ensuring that the monies derived from tourism have the potential to trickle down to our communities. This, in turn, improves our citizens’ overall standard of living, enhances our cultural exchange, and fosters a greater sense of pride in our nation.”



Moreover, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said this is also a clear indication that visitors’ confidence in St. Kitts and Nevis as a top destination is growing.



“The arrival of Caribbean Airlines to St. Kitts and Nevis is further evidence of the growing demand for the Federation, blessed with natural beauty, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew. “As we welcome visitors from near and far, we have the opportunity to showcase the wonders of our islands, strengthen our diplomatic ties, and forge lasting friendships that transcend borders.”



Dr. Drew expressed his profound gratitude to the “dedicated Government officials at the Ministry of Tourism, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, and the St Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority”, whose tireless work culminated with the addition of Caribbean Airlines to the growing list of carriers now servicing the Federation.



In addition to Caribbean Airlines, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority announced in June of this year that JetBlue will commence direct, year-round service from New York (JFK) to St. Kitts, three times weekly, beginning on November 02, 2023.