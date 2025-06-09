LEST WE FORGET: Dr. Timothy Harris Gave Real Relief — 6% Stamp Duty Wiped for Poor Struggling Homeowners



BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — SKN TIMES | June 9th, 2025 — As citizens across St. Kitts and Nevis grapple with high costs, political distractions, and repeated ground-breakings with no follow-through, it’s important to pause — and remember what real leadership, real compassion, and real relief looks like.

On July 11th, 2018, just months after becoming Minister of Finance, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris made a landmark decision that touched the lives of countless families:

He abolished the 6% stamp duty on all land transfers from the National Housing Corporation (NHC) for properties valued up to EC $150,000.00.

This wasn’t a headline-grabbing “smart” stunt.

This wasn’t a photo op.

This was up to $9,000 in real, tangible, financial savings for low-income and middle-class families — regardless of party affiliation.

A GIFT TO THE SMALL MAN AND WOMAN

With the stroke of a pen, Dr. Harris lifted one of the heaviest financial burdens faced by aspiring homeowners: the government stamp duty that so often stands in the way of progress.

This exemption didn’t require connections.

It didn’t ask who you voted for.

It didn’t come with strings attached.

> It was for everybody — a bold, practical policy rooted in compassion and equity.



Whether you were a first-time homeowner getting your plot of land, or a family finally securing your NHC home, this was a direct gift from the people’s government — a move that left money in the hands of the people who needed it most.

THE LAW THAT SPEAKS FOR ITSELF

In the Statutory Rules and Orders No. 17 of 2018, Dr. Harris’ government amended the Stamps Act to state clearly:

> “A transfer from the National Housing Corporation… where the value is $150,000.00 or less, shall be exempt from the payment of Stamp Duty of 6%.”



And importantly — this measure applies to everyone.

No hidden clauses. No ‘apply-here-if-you’re-lucky’ loopholes. Just real relief, guaranteed.

IN CONTRAST TO THE EMPTY PROMISE ERA…

While current projects keep “breaking ground” with no sign of breaking completion — like the much-hyped hospital that has broken ground more times than it has broken progress — this stamp duty exemption was implemented, operational, and impactful.

People benefited. Families advanced. Wealth began to build.

That’s not “smart” PR — that’s smart policy.

LEST WE FORGET

In times of economic struggle, people don’t need noise — they need nation-building action.

Dr. Timothy Harris may have moved on from the Ministry of Finance, but the results of his leadership remain written in law and engraved in the lives of those who were helped.

So when the noise gets loud…

When the cameras flash but nothing changes…

Let us remember:

The 6% NHC stamp duty exemption was real. It was impactful. It was for everyone.

And it was brought to you by a leader who understood the value of real help.





