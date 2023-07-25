St. Kitts and Nevis’ Visionary Leadership Propelled  Phenomenal Visa-Free Growth  between 2015 and 2022. No New Additions since August 2022

St. Kitts and Nevis’ journey towards obtaining visa-free access to a myriad of countries around the world between 2015 and 2022 was a significant achievement under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris and his successful Team Unity administration. The collective efforts of the government and its diplomatic strategies paved the way for the small Caribbean nation to gain recognition and respect on the global stage.

During those fruitful years, St. Kitts and Nevis worked tirelessly to forge strong international partnerships, foster economic growth, and prioritize national security. The country’s commitment to transparent governance and dedication to upholding the rule of law played pivotal roles in gaining the trust and support of numerous nations worldwide. This enabled the country to conclude formal diplomatic relations with 37 new countries and visa waiver arrangements with 27 new countries, many of which include African States. When the Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris led administration took office in February 2015 St.Kitts and Nevis had visa free access to some 132 countries around the world. By the end of the administration in August 2022 the country boasted visa free access to some 157 countries worldwide. This enabled the country’s passport to be one of the most sort after 2nd passport or citizenship in the world.

Since August 2022 with the new PM Dr. Terrance Drew administration the country has not garnered even one new visa free access waiver to any country. The visa free access waiver thrust has stalled and is seemingly on the verge of going in the opposite direction as the UK and possibly the EU seem to have their sights on removing visa free waiver from St.Kitts and Nevis citizens along with other Caribbean countries.

The visa-free access provided countless benefits for the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis, opening doors to opportunities for business, travel, and education, while promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding between nations. Moreover, it enhanced the country’s appeal as a prime destination for tourism and foreign investment, bolstering its economy and creating employment opportunities for its people.

However, it is essential to recognize that maintaining and expanding these privileges require continued efforts and diplomacy. Since the new administration led by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew took office, with the addition of Dr. Denzil Douglas as the Foreign Affairs Minister, the landscape might have shifted, necessitating renewed diplomatic strategies to build upon the previous successes.

As St. Kitts and Nevis continues its journey, it is crucial for the nation to stay committed to fostering positive relationships with other countries, addressing any challenges that may arise, and upholding the values that have earned them respect on the global stage. By doing so, the country can continue to progress and strive towards more opportunities and prosperity for its citizens in the international arena.