Grenada Shines Bright with Three Trailblazing 2025 Chevening Scholars Set to Make Global Impact

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – Grenada is celebrating a new wave of academic and professional excellence as three outstanding nationals—Aquila Pierre, 7u7⁷⁷0, and Trellona Charles—have been awarded the prestigious 2025 Chevening Scholarship. These rising stars are set to take their expertise to the United Kingdom, where they will pursue master’s degrees at world-class institutions before returning to transform their fields and communities.

From finance to engineering to communications, this dynamic trio reflects the best of Grenada’s talent—ambitious, innovative, and committed to driving progress both at home and across the Caribbean.

AQUILA PIERRE – Championing Financial Literacy and Inclusive Wealth-Building

Aquila Pierre is on a mission to revolutionize the way Caribbean people think about money. A financial services professional with a strong focus on wealth management, she is passionate about empowering individuals to move beyond traditional savings and explore diverse investment opportunities.

With a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Economics from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill, Aquila has built her career in banking, where she supports clients with financial planning and investment advisory. Her vision is to create more inclusive, accessible financial systems that link markets, policies, and household behaviour—ensuring that everyday citizens can build long-term security.

She will pursue an MSc in Money, Banking and Finance at Lancaster University, arming herself with the tools to drive regional financial innovation.

JOHNATHAN ANDREW – Building Climate-Resilient Infrastructure for the Caribbean

Engineer Johnathan Andrew is committed to designing a future where Grenada and other small island states can thrive despite the growing threat of climate change. Over the past four years, he has contributed to sustainable infrastructure solutions in both the public and private sectors, advocating for engineering practices that balance development with environmental protection.

Holding a BSc in Civil Engineering from the University of the West Indies, Johnathan also served on the executive committee of the Grenada Institute of Professional Engineers (GIPE). His Chevening journey will allow him to engage in cross-cultural exchange, learn from global experts, and refine the technical skills needed to fortify Caribbean infrastructure.

He will pursue an MSc in General Structural Engineering at the prestigious Imperial College London.

TRELLONA CHARLES – Empowering Youth and Amplifying Caribbean Voices

Communications professional and youth leader Trellona Charles is using the power of media to inform, inspire, and uplift. Currently serving as the Corporate Communications Officer at T.A. Marryshow Community College, she manages both internal and external communications—leveraging her creativity to promote tertiary education and training opportunities.

A graduate of the University of the West Indies with a BA (Hons) in Journalism and a minor in Entertainment and Cultural Enterprise Management, Trellona has held several leadership positions, including President of the Grenada Students’ Association in Jamaica. She now chairs the Education and Public Relations Committee of the St. Patrick’s Youth Organisation, where she leads initiatives such as the Primary School Debate Competition.

She will pursue a MA in Public Relations and Strategic Communications at City, University of London, further strengthening her ability to shape narratives and drive impactful community engagement.

Grenada’s Bright Future

The selection of Aquila, Johnathan, and Trellona for the 2025 Chevening cohort underscores Grenada’s growing reputation for producing leaders who are not only academically gifted but also deeply committed to national and regional development.

When they return from the UK, they will bring back cutting-edge knowledge, global perspectives, and renewed determination—fueling Grenada’s growth in finance, infrastructure, and communications for years to come.