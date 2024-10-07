Derrick Fyfield Appointed as Security Manager at SCASPA

The St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) has announced the appointment of Derrick Fyfield as its new Security Manager, effective Monday, October 7, 2024. SCASPA issued a statement expressing excitement about Fyfield’s appointment, emphasizing his extensive background in security and military service.

“A seasoned security professional with a distinguished military career, Mr. Fyfield brings a wealth of experience to his new role at the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority. His proven track record in implementing comprehensive security strategies, coupled with his expertise in crisis management and risk mitigation, makes him a valuable asset to our organization,” the statement read.

Fyfield’s career began in 1981 when he joined the Cadet Corps while attending Basseterre High School. He enlisted in the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force Reserves in 1985 and later transitioned to the Army Regular in 1997, where he served until his retirement in 2014. His military journey included notable achievements such as completing the Cadet Officer Course in Barbados, Drill Instructor training in Guyana, and graduating from the prestigious U.S. Army Sergeant Major Academy in 1998.

Fyfield also gained specialized training in hostage negotiation, military intelligence, and expanded his expertise through programs in the United States and Taiwan. Beyond his military service, he has served as a Senior Customs Officer and as a former member of SCASPA’s Board of Directors. Additionally, Fyfield is an executive member of the St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival Committee, where he oversees safety and security.

SCASPA expressed confidence in Fyfield’s ability to enhance its security measures and foster a culture of safety. His role will involve overseeing the development and implementation of security policies and procedures, ensuring compliance with regulations and best practices.

Fyfield, a father of four from New Town, Basseterre, is highly respected for his leadership and dedication to service.