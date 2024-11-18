Dynamic Attorney and Youth Leader Ms. Jadia Jn Pierre Tapped as Featured Speaker for Nevis Reformation Party Convention

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, November 18, 2024 — In a move that highlights its commitment to innovation and inclusivity, the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) has announced the selection of Ms. Jadia Jn Pierre, an accomplished attorney and celebrated youth leader, as the featured speaker for its highly anticipated annual Convention.

The event, slated for Sunday, November 24, 2024, will unfold under the thought-provoking theme: “Navigating Challenges, Restoring Hope, Preparing for Governance.” Ms. Jn Pierre’s address is expected to inspire and energize the NRP’s members, delegates, and supporters as they chart a course for the party’s future.

Trailblazing Speaker with a Proven Record of Excellence

Ms. Jn Pierre is no stranger to leadership and advocacy. As a distinguished Attorney-at-Law, founder of her own legal practice—Jadia Jn Pierre Chambers—and a prominent figure in community development, she brings unmatched expertise and passion to the NRP Convention.

Her academic journey includes earning a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of the West Indies, followed by a Legal Education Certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School. Her excellence earned her the highest GPA in the LLB program and a place on the Hugh Wooding Principal’s Honour Roll.

Beyond the courtroom, Ms. Jn Pierre has made waves as a political communications expert and youth advocate. Notable achievements include serving as:

The youngest and first female Press Secretary to a Saint Lucian Prime Minister.

to a Saint Lucian Prime Minister. Communications Director for the Saint Lucia Labour Party during the 2016 General Elections.

for the Saint Lucia Labour Party during the 2016 General Elections. First Vice President of the Saint Lucia National Youth Council.

of the Saint Lucia National Youth Council. A board director for key organizations such as St. Jude Hospital and the National Lotteries Authority.

Her multifaceted career and relentless dedication to public service make her an ideal choice to address the Convention’s pivotal theme.

Convention Details

The NRP Convention will commence at 5:00 p.m. at Occasions Entertainment Centre in Nevis. The public session will feature:

A keynote address by Ms. Jadia Jn Pierre .

. Remarks from NRP Leader Hon. Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge .

. Greetings from regional and international political parties.

Contributions from NRP constituency branches, the youth arm, and the women’s arm.

In addition to the public program, party delegates will elect a new national executive committee and deliberate on critical party matters.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be livestreamed via the NRP’s official Facebook and YouTube channels, ensuring accessibility to supporters across the diaspora.

A Bold Step Forward for the NRP

The inclusion of Ms. Jn Pierre as the featured speaker underscores the NRP’s commitment to empowering women, fostering youth leadership, and embracing innovative solutions for governance. Her track record of excellence and her inspiring story are expected to resonate with Nevisians and supporters far and wide.

Mark your calendars and be part of this transformative moment as the Nevis Reformation Party sets the stage for progress and hope under Ms. Jn Pierre’s remarkable leadership.

For more information, visit the NRP’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NRPOfficial.