SKNYPA Partners with UNESCO to Host Inspiring Youth Dialogue with Dr. Julius Garvey

Basseterre, St. Kitts (August 7, 2025) – The St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA), in partnership with the SKN Routes of Enslaved People’s Project Committee, successfully hosted a powerful and thought-provoking Youth Dialogue featuring renowned pan-Africanist and medical doctor, Dr. Julius Garvey, son of the Rt. Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

The Dialogue brought together a host of young leaders including members of the St. Kitts Leo Club, local entrepreneurs, CARICOM Youth Ambassadors, Student Associations and youth parliamentarians.

Opening remarks were delivered by SKNYPA President, Mr. Hasani Mc Donald, who emphasized the importance of creating spaces likes these for young voices. “If the Garvey legacy teaches us anything, it is that young people are not only the hope of the future — we are the strength of the present. Our voice matters. Our ideas matter. And our commitment to truth, justice, unity, and self-determination matters,” Mc Donald stated.

Brief remarks also came from H.E. Nerys Dockery, Secretary General of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Commission for UNESCO, who highlighted UNESCO’s ongoing efforts to embed national history within the education system, ensuring young people develop a deep sense of identity and awareness.

The highlight of the event was an engaging Q&A-style Dialogue between the youth and Dr. Julius Garvey, who shared wisdom drawn from his life, legacy, and global work. Through his candid responses, he urged young people to think critically, embrace creativity, and take responsibility for shaping the future. “The future is yours — but you have to create it,” he said. The attendees were encouraged to be critical thinkers and to use their creativity to develop themselves and the region. Dr Garvey duly reminded that “God gave us the land, but man builds cities.

The event sparked deep reflection and renewed energy among youth attendees, reinforcing the importance of legacy, self-determination, and proactive leadership in nation-building.

