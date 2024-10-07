Minister Joyelle Clarke Embarks on Another International Trip After U.S. Visit—Now Attending Hamburg Sustainability Conference 2024

In a whirlwind of overseas engagements, Honourable Senator Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, is back on the international stage—this time in Hamburg, Germany. Following closely on the heels of her two-week tour of the United States, Minister Clarke is attending the prestigious Hamburg Sustainability Conference 2024, where global leaders will discuss crucial strategies to meet the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The Hamburg Sustainability Conference is renowned for gathering policymakers, industry experts, and civil society leaders from around the globe to forge impactful sustainability alliances. This year’s conference, which promises to shape global efforts to accelerate sustainability transformations, will focus on fostering transregional cooperation—crucial at a time when the world is increasingly divided by security concerns. The event is expected to be a significant catalyst for pushing the sustainability agenda forward, with leaders committing to impactful decisions backed by financial support.

In an exclusive social media update, Minister Clarke shared her excitement at being invited to a high-profile Female Leaders Reception and Dinner hosted by Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, on October 6, 2024. The gathering brought together influential female political figures, women from the private sector, trade unions, and academia. Notable attendees included the first female Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, H.E. Judith Suminwa Tuluka, and UN Women Executive Director, Sima Bahous.

Minister Clarke expressed her deep sense of honor, saying, “I felt very humbled as I sat among several other high-level female political leaders. We spoke on advancing the global movement and supporting aspiring female voices to become agents of change.”

This latest trip has reignited conversations about Minister Clarke’s demanding international schedule, as she continues to represent St. Kitts and Nevis on the global stage. Her commitment to driving sustainability conversations and female empowerment remains unwavering, as she juggles multiple high-profile engagements worldwide.

The Hamburg Sustainability Conference is a critical platform that will play a pivotal role in shaping policies and decisions on sustainable development, with a focus on inclusivity across low-, middle-, and high-income countries. Minister Clarke’s participation underscores her dedication to ensuring that St. Kitts and Nevis is not only represented in global sustainability dialogues but also plays a role in shaping the future of sustainable development.

As the conference progresses, all eyes will be on Hamburg, where Minister Clarke is set to engage with world leaders in key discussions that could impact the future of global sustainability efforts.