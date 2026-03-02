GUARDIANS OF REGIONAL JUSTICE: St. Kitts and Nevis Nationals Forge an Imperishable Legacy at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court at 59

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, February 28, 2026 — The (ECSC) marked its 59th Anniversary on February 27, 2026, highlighting nearly six decades of judicial service across the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). Among the most notable features of the Court’s history is the significant contribution of nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis to its highest office.

Of the fourteen individuals who have served as Chief Justice of the ECSC since its establishment in 1967, four have been nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis — a proportion that reflects the Federation’s sustained presence within the region’s judicial leadership.

Institutional Background

The ECSC was established in 1967 by the West Indies Associated States Supreme Court Order No. 223 of 1967. In relation to Grenada, it is styled “The Supreme Court of Grenada and the West Indies Associated States.”

The Court serves nine jurisdictions:

Six independent states: Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Three British Overseas Territories: Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, and Montserrat

The ECSC functions as the superior court of record for these member states. It has unlimited jurisdiction in each and is responsible for:

Interpreting and applying the laws of member states

Hearing civil and criminal matters

Determining constitutional questions

Hearing appeals through its Court of Appeal

Appeals from the ECSC may be made, in defined cases, to the in the United Kingdom for Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, and Montserrat. For Dominica and Saint Lucia, final appeals lie with the in Trinidad and Tobago.

Chief Justices from St. Kitts and Nevis

The four nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis who have held the office of Chief Justice are:

Maurice Herbert Davis (1975–1980)

He served during a period of constitutional development across newly independent Eastern Caribbean states, contributing to the Court’s institutional consolidation.

Neville Berridge (1983–1984)

His tenure followed regional political instability in the early 1980s and maintained continuity within the Court’s leadership.

Charles Michael Dennis Byron (Acting 1996–1999; Chief Justice 1996–2004)

His tenure included significant constitutional and appellate jurisprudence within the OECS. He later served in international judicial roles, including at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

Hugh Anthony Rawlins (2008–2012)

He presided during a period of administrative modernization and procedural refinement within the Court.

Judicial Structure and Appointments

Judges and Masters of the ECSC must have served as judges in a Commonwealth jurisdiction or be qualified to practise law within a Commonwealth jurisdiction. They are not required to be nationals of member states.

The Chief Justice is appointed by the King of the United Kingdom by Letters Patent on the advice of the Lord Chancellor. Other judges are appointed on behalf of the King by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission.

High Court Judges and Masters are assigned to reside in specific member states but may sit in other jurisdictions when required. Due to population size, judges are not permanently assigned to reside in Montserrat and Anguilla; matters arising in those territories are typically heard by judges from other jurisdictions.

The Court of Appeal is itinerant and travels to member states to hear appeals.

Justices of Appeal retire at age 65 and High Court Judges at age 62. Extensions of up to three years may be granted by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission with the agreement of all member states.

Regional Significance

As the ECSC marks 59 years of operation, its institutional history reflects a regional model of shared judicial governance. The repeated appointment of nationals from St. Kitts and Nevis to the office of Chief Justice forms a measurable component of that history.

The Federation’s representation at the highest judicial level of the OECS remains a documented feature of the Court’s development since 1967 and continues to form part of the legal heritage of the Eastern Caribbean.