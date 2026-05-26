ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA MASTERS RULE NEVIS: Unbeaten Run Seals Leeward Islands Masters T20 Crown

TIMES CARIBBEAN / ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY / SKN TIMES SPORTS

NEVIS, May 26, 2026 — Antigua and Barbuda Masters delivered a commanding championship performance in Nevis over the weekend, going unbeaten across three matches to capture the Leeward Islands Masters T20 Cricket Tournament title, according to reporting by Neto Baptiste for the Antigua Observer.

The Antiguan side saved one of its strongest performances for the final, where they defeated long-time rivals St. Kitts Masters in a decisive showdown that showcased disciplined bowling, calm batting, and veteran championship composure.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, St. Kitts were placed under immediate pressure by the Antigua and Barbuda attack. Former West Indies spinner Anthony “I-Roots” Martin produced a match-winning spell, claiming 4 wickets for just 8 runs in 3.3 overs, as St. Kitts were dismissed for 96. Former national all-rounder Kerry Mentore added further pressure with 2 for 19 from 4 overs, while Greg Stanley stood out for St. Kitts with a top score of 30.

In reply, Antigua and Barbuda Masters chased with authority. Derek Mourillon anchored the innings brilliantly, finishing unbeaten on 51 from 38 balls, striking six fours and one six as Antigua and Barbuda reached 99 for 4 to seal the title. For St. Kitts, Calvin Isles claimed 2 for 12 in 2.2 overs, but it was not enough to stop the Antiguan charge. Martin was later named Man of the Match for his decisive bowling performance.

The victory completed a flawless tournament run for Antigua and Barbuda Masters, whose squad featured experienced names including Ian Gore, Rolston Philip, Gershum Phillip, James Cornelius, Franklin Francis, Kerry Mentore, Anthony Martin, and Derek Mourillon.

Their path to the title had already included a tense six-run victory over St. Kitts Masters in an earlier encounter. In that match, Mentore narrowly missed a half-century, scoring 49 to guide Antigua and Barbuda to 122 for 4 from their 20 overs. St. Kitts responded with 116 for 8, with Shane Jeffers top-scoring with 38, while Martin again proved devastating with 4 for 6 from 4 overs and Mentore claimed 3 for 18.

Antigua and Barbuda Masters had opened the tournament in emphatic fashion, defeating St. Croix Masters by 87 runs. Mentore led the batting with 51, helping his team post 144 for 8. St. Croix were then bowled out for 57, with Stephan Matthew taking 3 for 12, while Franklin Francis and James Cornelius picked up two wickets each.

The unbeaten championship campaign underlined Antigua and Barbuda Masters’ depth, experience, and competitive sharpness, as the veterans combined tactical control with flashes of classic Caribbean cricket flair.

For the Masters cricket fraternity, the Nevis tournament again demonstrated the enduring quality, passion, and rivalry that continue to define senior cricket across the Leeward Islands. For Antigua and Barbuda, however, the message was clear: the Masters came to Nevis, handled the pressure, and left as champions.