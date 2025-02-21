Constitutional Crisis and Chaos at the St. Kitts Integrity Commission: Is It Operating Illegally?

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Serious concerns are mounting over the legitimacy of the St. Kitts Integrity Commission, as its composition appears to be in a state of legal and constitutional uncertainty. Established to safeguard transparency and accountability in public life, the Commission now faces allegations that it may be violating the very laws it was created to uphold.

The Integrity Commission was initially formed in 2018 under the Integrity in Public Life Act, No. 18 of 2013. Its first chairman, Damian Kelsick, led a three-member team that included Carol Boddie, appointed by then-Leader of the Opposition Dr. Denzil Douglas, and Dennis Freddie Knight, the government’s representative, nominated by then-Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris. Each commissioner was appointed for a three-year term.

Leadership Changes and Unanswered Questions

However, a series of resignations and unexplained vacancies have cast doubt over the Commission’s current legitimacy:

• Carol Boddie resigned in 2022 after her appointment as Chairman of the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank.

• Dennis Freddie Knight’s term expired, yet there has been no public confirmation of his reappointment or replacement.

• Val Henry was rumored to have replaced Boddie, but conflicting reports suggest he has never actively served.

As it stands, the only confirmed Commissioner is the current Chairperson, former High Court Justice Pearletta Lanns. If Knight has not been reappointed and Henry was never officially installed, this means the Commission may be functioning with only one Commissioner—far below the legally required quorum.

Legal Implications: Are Its Decisions Invalid?

The Integrity Commission’s ability to function legally hinges on its proper composition. If it lacks the required number of commissioners, its decisions could be deemed invalid or even unlawful.

Despite these uncertainties, the IPL Commission Secretariat—headed by Virginia Browne and Albert Edwards—continues administrative operations. However, without full transparency regarding the Commission’s composition, public confidence is eroding.

Public Outcry: Who Is Accountable?

The lack of clarity has triggered a growing chorus of concerns from legal experts, transparency advocates, and citizens. Many are demanding:

• Immediate disclosure of the current composition of the Integrity Commission.

• Official confirmation of whether Knight has been reappointed or replaced.

• Clarification on Val Henry’s reported appointment and whether it was formalized.

Until these critical questions are answered, the credibility of the Integrity Commission remains in serious doubt. The government and relevant authorities must urgently address these concerns to restore public trust in one of the nation’s key anti-corruption institutions.