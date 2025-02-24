BREAKING: Murder Fugitive Kyron Phillip Caught in St. Maarten – Prosecutor Shantrice Dorsett Still in Custody

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – In a dramatic development, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Adlai Smith has confirmed that murder fugitive Kyron Phillip has been captured in St. Maarten. The shocking revelation was made in a video statement issued earlier today, where DPP Smith provided critical updates on high-profile legal cases shaking the Federation.

Kyron Phillip Captured After Months on the Run

DPP Smith revealed that law enforcement officials in St. Maarten detained Phillip late last week, bringing an end to his time on the run. Phillip, who is wanted for murder in St. Kitts, is now the subject of an ongoing investigation by authorities in St. Maarten.

“Law enforcement authorities in the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis are actively engaging their counterparts in St. Maarten to determine next steps regarding his extradition and other legal proceedings,” DPP Smith stated.

Phillip’s arrest marks a significant breakthrough in a case that has gripped the nation. He was one of the Federation’s most wanted men, and authorities had been on high alert as they sought to bring him to justice.

DPP Prosecutor Shantrice Dorsett Still Behind Bars

In a related bombshell development, DPP Smith also confirmed that Shantrice Dorsett, a prosecutor within his office, remains in custody while her bail application is under review by the High Court.

“Given the serious nature of the allegations surrounding these cases, my office will continue to closely monitor all developments and provide updates as necessary,” Smith declared.

Dorsett’s ongoing detention raises further questions about the internal legal battles unfolding within the Federation’s justice system. While details about her case remain scarce, it is clear that authorities are taking a hardline stance against any attempts to obstruct justice.

With Phillip’s extradition now under negotiation and Dorsett’s fate hanging in the balance, the public waits anxiously for the next chapter in these explosive legal dramas.

Stay tuned for further updates.