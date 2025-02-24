BOMBSHELL REVELATIONS! DPP ADLAI SMITH EXPOSES SHOCKING DETAILS IN VAUGHN HENDERSON AND POLICE OFFICER CASE

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Federation is in shock after Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Adlai Smith dropped explosive new details in a video statement regarding the criminal charges laid against Attorney-at-Law Vaughn Henderson and Police Officer Andre Williams.

DPP Smith’s revelations paint a chilling picture of an alleged cover-up, witness tampering, and money laundering scheme linked to an ongoing case involving the indecent assault of a 12-year-old girl.

ATTEMPT TO THWART JUSTICE?

The accused police officer—who was assigned to Senior Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas—was charged in January 2024 after a thorough legal review determined there was enough evidence to proceed. However, the case took a dramatic turn when intelligence surfaced suggesting external interference in the judicial process.

In a stunning twist, investigators were ordered to probe the mother of the minor. What followed was an escalating series of discoveries, culminating in a police raid at the law offices of Vaughn Henderson on February 7, 2025.

According to Smith, this led to both men being charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and money laundering. However, the DPP warned that more charges are coming, including against the child’s mother.

A SYSTEM UNDER SIEGE – DPP BLASTS WITNESS TAMPERING!

DPP Smith did not hold back in his assessment, declaring that witness interference is one of the biggest threats to justice in St. Kitts and Nevis. He sounded the alarm on the growing trend of mothers accepting financial compensation to drop cases involving sexual offenses against their children—calling it a “reprehensible betrayal” that will be met with the full force of the law.

MORE BOMBSHELLS – UPDATES ON HIGH-PROFILE CASES!

Smith’s statement wasn’t just limited to the Vaughn Henderson case. He confirmed major developments in several other ongoing investigations:

Fugitive Kyron Phillip Caught! – The wanted murder suspect has been detained in St. Martin, and authorities are working on his extradition.

Prosecutor Shantrice Dorsett Remains in Custody – Bail is still under consideration by the High Court as the legal battle unfolds.

Dr. Simoneth Williams’ Fatal Crash Investigation Intensifies – An autopsy report is under review, and a non-resident accident reconstruction expert is conducting further analysis. The DPP has issued an urgent public appeal for witnesses to provide information on the road conditions near the RLB International Airport fencing.

THE PUBLIC OUTRAGED – WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

With mounting concerns over judicial corruption, law enforcement integrity, and threats to vulnerable victims, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are demanding swift and transparent justice.

Will more shocking details emerge?

Will the accused be convicted, or will they walk free?

Is the justice system in crisis?

One thing is clear—this is only the beginning of a firestorm that could shake the nation to its core!

Read the official police press release here: https://police.kn/press-releases/detail/426

Stay tuned for updates as this scandal unfolds!

