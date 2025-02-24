DPP SMITH DROPS BOMBSHELL UPDATE ON DR. SIMONETH WILLIAMS’ MYSTERIOUS DEATH—AUTOPSY UNDER REVIEW, PUBLIC URGED TO COME FORWARD!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – In a stunning development, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Adlai Smith has revealed a critical update on the ongoing investigation into the tragic vehicular homicide involving Dr. Simoneth Williams. The case, which has gripped the nation since December 2024, remains under active review, with authorities now intensifying their efforts to uncover the full truth.

In a video statement, DPP Smith disclosed that he has received the highly anticipated autopsy report but is still meticulously analyzing its findings alongside a non-resident accident reconstruction expert. The expert, who was specially assigned to the case, has requested additional information to complete his forensic assessment of the incident. Authorities are currently working to provide the necessary data to ensure a thorough and accurate determination of the circumstances surrounding Dr. Williams’ death.

But in a twist that raises further questions, DPP Smith issued a direct plea to the public, calling on eyewitnesses, particularly licensed drivers familiar with the Island Main Road near the fencing of the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport, to step forward and provide crucial statements.

“I am seeking civilians who are licensed drivers and familiar with the conditions of the Island Main Road in the New Road area… to come forward and provide statements to the police concerning those road conditions,” Smith urged.

The DPP emphasized that while Dr. Williams’ family has been instrumental in assisting with the probe, more public involvement is needed to strengthen the investigation. He further lamented that the process could have been expedited had more witnesses come forward earlier.

“If you are a patriot and willing to assist, please email my office at dppfeedback@kn.gov with your contact information so that the necessary arrangements can be made,” he implored.

With the autopsy report under the microscope and forensic experts still working to piece together the full picture, the nation waits anxiously for the final verdict. Will this investigation finally bring closure to Dr. Williams’ grieving loved ones, or will new revelations shake the case to its core?

As the probe deepens, all eyes remain on DPP Smith and his team as they navigate this high-profile case. One thing is certain—justice for Dr. Simoneth Williams will not be rushed, and no stone will be left unturned.