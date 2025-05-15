A Monumental Moment for Connectivity in St. Kitts and Nevis! City Wi-Fi and The Cable Sign Historic MOU to Launch SKNIX — The Nation’s First Internet Exchange Point

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In a transformative leap for digital connectivity across the twin-island Federation, City Wi-Fi Inc. and The Cable have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish the St. Kitts and Nevis Internet Exchange (SKNIX) — marking a pivotal milestone in the nation’s tech evolution.

The signing of the MOU makes City Wi-Fi and The Cable the founding members of SKNIX, the first-ever local internet exchange point in St. Kitts and Nevis. This critical infrastructure will enhance internet performance, reduce latency, improve cybersecurity, and keep local data traffic within national borders, creating a faster, safer, and more efficient digital experience for users.

“This is not just a technological achievement — it’s a giant step forward for national development, economic competitiveness, and digital sovereignty,” said representatives from City Wi-Fi. “We’re proud to lead this effort alongside The Cable.”

The success of this initiative reflects the vision, determination, and resilience of a committed team and a broad network of partners. Special appreciation was extended to:

Minister of Telecommunications

Department of Technology

The Cable St. Kitts

National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC)

MCNET Solutions

Arkitech

CaribNOG

Each played an instrumental role in helping pave the way for SKNIX, which is set to strengthen national cybersecurity, stimulate innovation and entrepreneurship, and foster greater digital inclusion for all citizens and residents.

City Wi-Fi also took a moment to shine the spotlight on the unsung heroes behind this achievement: their incredible staff, loyal customers, and the supportive online community that continues to champion their growth.

“To those who recommended our service, shared our posts, and believed in our mission — thank you. Your support is the backbone of this progress.”

With the launch of SKNIX, the Federation positions itself among forward-thinking nations in the Caribbean, accelerating toward a smarter, more connected future.

This is only the beginning. The future of connectivity is here — and it’s being built right at home.

#SKNIX #DigitalTransformation #CityWiFi #TheCable #ConnectivityRevolution #TechProgressSKN #InternetExchangeSKN #CaribbeanInnovation