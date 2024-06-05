River Doree Combined School the Champions of Republic Bank’s 2024 ‘Five for Fun’ Cricket Programme

(Castries, Saint Lucia, June 4, 2024) – Republic Bank (EC) Limited (RBEC) proudly announces the successful conclusion of its annual ‘Five for Fun’ cricket programme. The closing game and ceremony, held at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds, Vieux Fort on Friday, May 31, 2024, highlighted the remarkable achievements of the young participants who dedicated their time and effort to learning and excelling in the sport of cricket.

The “Five for Fun” programme, created by Republic Bank and Cricket West Indies (CWI), was launched in Saint Lucia in 2021. “Five for Fun” is a cricket format designed around the principles of fun, inclusion and equality, and is part of CWI’s Future Stars programme and RBEC’s Power to Make a Difference (PMAD) programme to drive grassroots participation and create a pathway to international cricket.

This year’s Five for Fun saw the participation of students from 25 primary schools from across the island, divided into five zones. These budding cricketers showcased their talents and honed their skills under the guidance of experienced coaches. The students demonstrated remarkable progress in both their technical abilities and their understanding of the values of teamwork, discipline, and perseverance that cricket instills.

The finals consisted of one team from each of the five zones competing for the Championship title. At the end of the competition, River Doree Anglican Combined School emerged as the champions with Millet Primary School as the runner-up.

Remarking on the conclusion of this year’s programme, Mr. Kelly Mitchell, Marketing Specialist at RBEC, praised the participants and emphasized the Bank’s commitment to fostering youth development through sports. “We are immensely proud of all the students who took part in this year’s Five for Fun programme,” said Mitchell. “Their enthusiasm and dedication are truly inspiring. Republic Bank believes in the power of sports to bring positive change, and we are committed to supporting initiatives that help our youth grow and thrive. Congratulations to all the participants for their outstanding achievements.”

The Five for Fun programme is part of the Bank’s broader initiative to promote youth engagement and community development through sports. As the programme continues to expand in other territories, Republic Bank looks forward to seeing the continued growth of these young athletes and remains dedicated to supporting their future endeavors in cricket and beyond.