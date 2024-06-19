Marquan O’Loughlin Graduates from Kun Shan University with a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering

### Marquan O’Loughlin has graduated from Kun Shan University in Tainan City, Taiwan, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. This significant achievement marks a major milestone in Marquan’s academic and professional journey.With a solid foundation in mechanical engineering, Marquan is well-prepared to contribute to the field with innovative solutions and advanced technical skills. His dedication and hard work have culminated in this outstanding accomplishment, setting the stage for a promising future in engineering. Congratulations to Marquan O’Loughlin on his well-deserved success!