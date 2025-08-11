China-born, Kittitian citizen, crypto billionaire, blockchain visionary, and global business mogul — has officially become the 712th human being to travel into space

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – The tiny twin-island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis has just made cosmic history. Justin Sun (孙宇晨) — the China-born, Kittitian citizen, crypto billionaire, blockchain visionary, and global business mogul — has officially become the 712th human being to travel into space.

In a stunning leap from digital innovation to interstellar adventure, Sun joined the elite ranks of fewer than 1,000 people in all of human history to have left Earth’s atmosphere. Onboard a private commercial spaceflight, the TRON founder soared past the Kármán line, taking the pride of St. Kitts and Nevis into orbit — a first for the Federation.

“It’s an honour to carry the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis to the stars,” Sun declared after the mission. “As a citizen, I wanted to show the world that even the smallest nations can have the biggest dreams — and reach the farthest frontiers.”

From Basseterre Citizenship to Billionaire Orbit

While born in China, Sun’s life took a historic turn when he became a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis, joining the Federation’s growing roster of high-profile global achievers. Known internationally as the founder of the TRON blockchain ecosystem, the owner of Rainberry (formerly BitTorrent Inc.), and the driving force behind stablecoin USDD, Sun’s ventures have reshaped the global digital economy.

But today, his focus wasn’t just on cryptocurrency, decentralized finance, or global investments — it was on the stars.

A Record-Breaking Space Milestone

With his name now etched into the global register of astronauts, Justin Sun stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the greatest explorers in human history. He is the first known Kittitian citizen to ever travel into space and now becomes an international symbol of ambition without limits.

The space journey — organized through a cutting-edge private aerospace company — lasted just over ten minutes from launch to landing but packed a lifetime’s worth of awe. Sun experienced zero gravity, gazed down on Earth’s curved horizon, and witnessed the breathtaking thin blue line of our planet’s atmosphere.

St. Kitts and Nevis on the Global Stage

For the Federation, this achievement is more than personal. Sun’s mission places St. Kitts and Nevis in the space exploration narrative, a distinction shared by only a handful of nations. The red, green, yellow, black, and white flag of SKN now holds the rare honour of having been carried into the void beyond Earth’s skies.

Local leaders and citizens erupted with pride, with some calling it “the most glamorous and unexpected diplomatic promotion in the history of the country.” Social media lit up with hashtags like #KittitianInSpace and #FromSKNToTheStars.

Crypto Mogul, Political Leader, Space Pioneer

Sun’s resume was already dazzling — from his early role at Ripple Labs to founding TRON in 2017, acquiring BitTorrent for $140 million, running the crypto exchange Poloniex, investing in high-profile blockchain gaming ventures, and even serving as Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed micronation of Liberland.

Now, “astronaut” has been added to the list — alongside billionaire, investor, art collector, gamer, philanthropist, and global thought leader.

Looking Ahead – Mars, Anyone?

When asked if space travel was a one-time adventure, Sun’s response was cryptic yet tantalizing:

“This is only the beginning. Humanity’s future is among the stars, and I intend to be part of that journey.”

For now, the world — and especially St. Kitts and Nevis — will remember this day as the moment their national flag took its first trip beyond Earth, carried by one of the most ambitious and unconventional citizens in the country’s history.