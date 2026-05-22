Funeral Service for Beloved Calypsonian King Ellie Matt Set for June 11

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, May 22, 2026 — Funeral services have been announced for the late Elston St. Clair Nero, affectionately and widely known across St. Kitts and Nevis as “King Elli Matt.”

According to the announced arrangements, the funeral service for the beloved cultural figure will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Newtown Playing Field in Basseterre.

Viewing and tributes will begin at 1:00 p.m., giving family members, friends, fans, cultural colleagues, and members of the public an opportunity to pay their final respects. The official funeral service is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m.

King Elli Matt was one of St. Kitts and Nevis’ most recognizable and respected calypsonians, leaving behind a legacy deeply rooted in music, social commentary, cultural pride, and national identity. Over the years, his voice, lyrics, and stage presence helped shape the calypso landscape and inspired generations of performers and fans.

His passing has been met with sadness across the Federation, particularly within the calypso and cultural fraternity, where he was regarded as a towering contributor to the art form.

The funeral service at Newtown Playing Field is expected to draw a wide cross-section of the community, including fellow artistes, cultural practitioners, national figures, supporters, and citizens who admired his immense contribution to St. Kitts and Nevis’ musical and cultural heritage.

As the nation prepares to say farewell, King Elli Matt will be remembered not only as a celebrated calypsonian, but as a cultural icon whose work and influence will continue to echo through the history of St. Kitts and Nevis.