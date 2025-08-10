ELEVEN ST.KITTS AND NEVIS NATIONALS AWARDED SCHOLARSHIPS TO STUDY IN CUBA

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 9, 2025 — Eleven bright nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis are set to embark on a transformative academic journey after being awarded scholarships by the Republic of Cuba to pursue studies across several disciplines at Cuban universities.

The scholarships were formally presented during a ceremony attended by government officials, Cuban diplomats, and alumni of the Cuban education system. The awards cover a range of professional fields vital to the Federation’s development: six recipients will train to become Doctors of Medicine, two will pursue engineering degrees, two will undertake doctoral (graduate) studies, and one will specialize in stomatology.

FOREIGN MINISTER EXPRESSES GRATITUDE

Minister of Foreign Affairs, The Right Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, extended heartfelt appreciation to Cuba’s Resident Ambassador, His Excellency David Rivero, and the Government of Cuba.

“Special thanks to Ambassador, His Excellency David Rivero, and the Government of Cuba for their continued investments in our nation’s youth and professional development despite the challenges,” Dr. Douglas stated.

In congratulating the scholarship recipients, he urged them to remain steadfast and committed:

“Do your best, stick to your goals, and pursue your dreams to the end. Make yourself, your family, and our Federation proud.”

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ALUMNI

Hollis Prentice, President of the Association of St. Kitts and Nevis Graduates in Cuba and an economics graduate from a Cuban university, spoke about the life-changing educational impact of studying in Cuba.

Ambassador Rivero reinforced Cuba’s unwavering commitment to educational cooperation:

“Cuba maintains its commitment to solidarity with its sister nations,” he affirmed, encouraging students to embrace both the academic and cultural opportunities ahead.

Medical Chief of Staff at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, Dr. Daveen Wilkin, an anesthesiologist trained in Cuba, reminded students to remain focused:

“Take advantage of this gift; it will be the foundation of your future.”

Agricultural engineer Erick Browne, another Cuban-trained professional, emphasized the importance of learning not only academic excellence but also the human values embedded in the Cuban educational system.

A LEGACY OF GLOBAL SOLIDARITY

Cuba’s educational cooperation program has benefited thousands of international students over the decades, producing professionals in medicine, engineering, agriculture, and other key fields. The latest group of St. Kitts and Nevis recipients now joins this global network of graduates, equipped with the opportunity to serve and uplift their homeland.

As these eleven scholars prepare to leave for Cuba, they carry with them the hopes of their families, their communities, and the nation — along with a shared mission: to return home as skilled professionals ready to contribute to the Federation’s growth and progress.