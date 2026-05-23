Cayman Finance Minister Among Passengers Held in Bahamas After British Airways Flight 253 Halted Over Public Health Concern

NASSAU, BAHAMAS / GRAND CAYMAN — A British Airways flight carrying passengers from London to Grand Cayman was held in the Bahamas on Friday, May 22, after authorities responded to what was described as a serious public health concern during the aircraft’s stop at Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau.

Among the passengers affected was Cayman Islands Finance Minister Rolston Anglin, who confirmed that he and other travellers were detained for health screening after British Airways Flight 253 was prevented from continuing its journey to Grand Cayman. Speaking to the Cayman Compass, Anglin said passengers appeared to be well and urged caution against speculation. “Everybody is perfectly healthy; everybody is fine,” he said, while noting that the Cayman Islands Government had already issued an official statement on the matter.

According to available reports, the situation unfolded after the flight landed in Nassau and two passengers were reportedly removed from the aircraft over health and safety concerns. Other passengers were then instructed to remain on board while officials assessed the situation and prepared for health testing.

One passenger, who asked not to be identified, said business class passengers were allowed to leave the aircraft first, while economy class passengers remained on board longer because the two passengers at the centre of the concern had reportedly been seated in that section. Once economy passengers deplaned, travellers were placed in a segregated area of the Nassau airport while officials collected personal information and carried out screening procedures.

Bahamian passengers were reportedly allowed to leave the airport after their details were taken, while Cayman-bound passengers were told they would not be permitted to continue their journey until the aircraft had been deep-cleaned and inspected.

The passenger described the atmosphere as mixed, with some travellers frustrated and others remaining calm. She said passengers had been given food and water, but were initially uncertain about when they would be able to resume their journey.

By shortly after 6 p.m., Minister Anglin indicated that passengers had been told they would be accommodated in a hotel overnight and expected to fly out on Saturday.

In a public statement, the Cayman Islands Government moved to reassure residents, saying there was “no immediate risk” to the Cayman Islands. Officials said local health authorities and border control personnel were on full alert and in direct communication with Bahamian counterparts as the situation developed.

The Government further stated that the health and safety of Caymanians remained its highest priority and that updates would be provided once screening results were confirmed. Members of the public were urged to remain calm, avoid speculation, and rely only on official government communications.

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority’s flight information page advised members of the public to contact British Airways for further information on the affected flight.

The incident caused concern across the Cayman Islands and wider region, particularly as it involved an international flight carrying residents, visitors, and a senior government minister. However, officials have so far emphasized that there is no confirmed broader threat to public health and that precautionary protocols were being followed.