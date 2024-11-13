“Basseterre Fisheries Complex Leads Game-Changing Fish Production Workshop — Acting Manager Larinston Asim Jenkins Pushes for Quality, Sustainability, and Economic Growth in St. Kitts’ Fishing Industry!”

In a significant move towards elevating the fishing industry in St. Kitts, Acting Manager Larinston Asim Jenkins of the Basseterre Fisheries Complex led an impactful workshop on October 5, 2024, focused on transforming the fish production value chain. Held through the Department of Marine Resources (DMR) of St. Kitts, the workshop aimed to deepen participants’ understanding of each stage of fish production — from sustainable harvesting and quality handling to the final sale.

The workshop brought together a diverse group of attendees, including fisheries staff, fishers, processors, and various stakeholders within the industry, all eager to gain insight into how each link in the fish production chain can enhance quality and sustainability. Topics ranged from Harvesting and Handling Fish Products to Processing, Value Addition, Storage, Preservation, and even Fish Marketing strategies. Jenkins emphasized that every stage plays a vital role in ensuring high-quality fish products while boosting the economic value of the industry.

One of the core aims of the workshop was to strengthen connections among industry players, increase efficiency, reduce waste, and discuss best practices for quality control. The interactive sessions allowed participants to explore ways to raise the overall value of fish production in St. Kitts, all while committing to more sustainable practices. Jenkins’ leadership in the initiative reflects a strong commitment to building a modern, responsible fishing industry that benefits both the economy and the environment.

This workshop represents a forward-thinking approach to fish production in St. Kitts, promising to make waves in local markets and, ultimately, benefit the wider community by fostering a sustainable and economically vibrant fish industry.