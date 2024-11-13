St. Kitts-Nevis Native Phyllis Hodge Named Assistant General Manager of Hyatt Place Atlanta, Celebrates Recent BBA Achievement

Phyllis Hodge, originally from St. Kitts-Nevis, has recently been appointed as the Assistant General Manager at Hyatt Place Atlanta, marking a significant career milestone. The accomplished hospitality professional also recently graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from the University of the People, a testament to her commitment to personal and professional development.

Hodge’s extensive experience in hospitality management has seen her excel in various roles, with her most recent position as Rooms Operations Manager at Marriott Hotels, where she served for nearly two years. Known for her dedication to customer service, strategic insight, and managerial skills, she has built an impressive track record across the industry. Her career includes roles as an entrepreneur with Catering Industries in St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as positions at Park Hyatt and Westin Hotels, where she honed her skills in customer experience, financial analysis, and team management.

The new role as Assistant General Manager at Hyatt Place Atlanta positions Hodge to make impactful contributions to the esteemed hospitality brand. Her diverse expertise, spanning customer service, sales, and operational management, is expected to enhance the guest experience at Hyatt Place.

Hodge’s journey from St. Kitts-Nevis to the United States and her impressive climb within the hospitality sector are sources of inspiration, particularly within her home community. Her appointment serves as a reminder of the talent and dedication emerging from the Caribbean in global industries.