79 Individuals Naturalised as British Overseas Territories Citizens in the British Virgin Islands

In a significant milestone, seventy-nine (79) individuals were officially naturalised as British Overseas Territories Citizens (BOTC) during a ceremony at Government House in the British Virgin Islands on August 29. The newly naturalised citizens come from diverse backgrounds, further enriching the territory’s cultural and social fabric.Among those naturalised were notable names such as Felisha Amelia Kennisha Fisher, Marcelin Fontaine, and Dwight Maxwell Francis. The ceremony highlighted the importance of citizenship and the contributions of these individuals to the British Virgin Islands.Governor John Rankin, who presided over the event, congratulated the new citizens, encouraging them to embrace their new status and continue contributing positively to the BVI. The Governor emphasized the importance of citizenship, stating that it comes with both privileges and responsibilities.The list of newly naturalised BOTCs also includes:- Cadrena Tamara Patterson Forbes – Jeannette Forte – Heather Natasha Francois – Paula Susan Frederick – Dexter Kaziee Glasgow – Naline Harrigan – Lavern Maxcella Haywood – Claudette Ann Harris – Milton Harris – Brittney Jamelia James – David Reid James – Martin Steven Kenney – Sandra Muir – Nosa Everest Omo-Igbinomwanhia – Joan Asher O’Neal – Christopher Carlyle Varlack, among others.These individuals now join a distinguished community of British Overseas Territories Citizens, contributing to the continued growth and development of the British Virgin Islands.